Mustang is Launching a Major Content Campaign and Continues The New Brand Direction

Mustang, the first European denim brand, has significantly become younger in the last year with a new brand and communication strategy. Both customers and industry agree. For example, Mustang received two awards in the categories Brand Revival of the Year and Brand Strategy B2C at this year's German Brand Award. In particular, the trailblazing denim manufacturer was able to increase its visibility and popularity among the younger market segment. Mustang CEO Andreas Baur commented: “It’s a true confirmation that we’ve taken our brand in the right direction. Our brand identity has given Mustang the freedom to move forward into the 21st century, and our communication strategy resonates with our customers because it is honest and authentic.”

Mustang presents: TRUE FREEDOM ON THE ROAD

Mustang’s new campaign launches September 14. It remains true to the brand’s identity and places the spotlight on authentic characters and freedom. Freedom is part of the Mustang DNA. We experience true freedom when we get out of our comfort zones and onto the road, where we can discover new cultures and expand our horizons. Where we stop is our choice – so is going with the flow. In its new campaign, Mustang is joined by artists, musicians and vanlifers – people who travel the world according to their own definition of freedom.

Authentic characters

“People are interested in people and their stories,” says Marketing Director Ronald Kloiber. “Our characters aren’t classic content creators. They share authentic and personal content about their travels – content that our target audience won’t just scroll by, because it interests and inspires them.”

The protagonists

“We’re more than proud to have Uschi Obermaier join our campaign as one of the protagonists,” says Ronald Kloiber. “She is an icon of the 1968 German student movement. As one of the wild 68ers, she embodies the spirit of a generation that demanded freedom and change – much like the young generation today, who are again taking to the streets for what they believe is right.”

Uschi Obermaier @obermaier.uschi

Uschi Obermaier Credits: Mustang

Member of the legendary Berlin Kommune I and symbol of the sexual revolution, Uschi was a inspiration for Mick Jagger, Jimi Hendrix and many other artists. She is a world traveller who discovered herself a long time ago. She lives life her way, free of society’s expectations.

“For me, true freedom is getting up in the morning and deciding what I will do with the rest of my day – without compromise. For me, freedom also means being able to change your mind at any moment.”

Frederico @frederico_music

Frederico Credits: Mustang

Frederico plays drums for Lena Meyer-Landrut and has over 150,000 listeners on Spotify who enjoy his Indie EDM sound. On his many trips, he collaborates with local artists to create his own personal soundtrack. Just as unique as his sense of freedom since he finds true freedom in nature.

“Sometimes I feel an emptiness. What I need then is nature, my music equipment and a backpack – just me, my motorbike and the road.”

Melinda and Dawid @melindaunddawid

Melinda and Dawid Credits: Mustang

The couple is at home on the road. For them, travelling around the world in their van is not a permanent holiday; it’s everyday life, working on their coffee shop, vegan recipes and books.

Melinda says, “For me, freedom means not having to wait for the weekend but loving and appreciating every day as it comes.”

Dawid says, “Being able to move without restriction is freedom for me. It’s also the foundation on which we are building our lives.”

David Helmut and Lena Meckel

David Helmut and Lena Meckel Credits: Mustang

@davidhelmut David is an award-winning director and screenwriter. Whether it’s the sitcom Wrong – unzensiert, the short film Pestana or commercials for big brands, David tells stories in his own unique way.

@lenameckel Lena is a successful actor known for German TV series such as Wrong – unzensiert, SOKO Leipzig, Die Bergretter, Inga Lindström and many more. She also works as a model and devotes herself to DIY projects around her home and garden.

They both love to discover new surfing hotspots in their van.

“For us, true freedom is about making our own decisions, personal growth, and shaping the future as we see it.”

The media mix

Mustang is focused on the marketing channels relevant to its brand and target audience: digital and out-of-home. The content campaign with its image-rich stories was designed specifically for social media. OOH ensures that the denim brand is also visible “on the road”.

Support from partners and service providers

Photographer Mike Meyer caught the authentic and personal snapshots of freedom on the road for Mustang. Mike Meyer works for international magazines and brands. He is also passionate about artistic photography. His motto: life is a journey.

The creative concept for the campaign was developed in-house. ODALINE supported Mustang in the development of the campaign and media strategy. Steffen Boseckert from mindcore productions was responsible for the film and video production. The digital media strategy was managed by the agency honeybyte. In collaboration with inSocial Media, the #mustangtrueteam will expand the campaign with organic posts on social media. The team includes influencers and content creators who share with us what true freedom means to them and what their lives are like “on the road”.