Mustang SS24 for Men: Welcome to the Art District

Menswear S/S 2024 Welcome to the art district

Sun-bleached colours, casual styles and hand-drawn designs: Mustang’s 2024 spring/summer collection will take you on a journey through the Miami Art District. Inspired by sunlight, warmth and the famous murals, this collection celebrates art and the artist within us.

Uncomplicated, unconventional, unseen

Light, natural denim shades? The loose Toledo cargo trousers are truly eye-catching. So is the all-denim look in a light summery blue. Breathing new life into the denim basics is at the heart of this year’s concept, which is achieved by creating strong colours with gentle washes. For the jeans, modern darks, vintage blues and dusty bleaches set the tone, while the entire collection reflects the colours that only summer can produce, from intense sunset orange to lightly washed-out shades of lilac and green.

Loose-fit styles, cargo trousers, hoodies and overshirts are a throw-back to 2000s fashion but with a fresh twist. There are checked shirts, lightweight quilted jackets and key pieces like the new varsity jacket and zip-up hoodie with decorative artwork. This season’s menswear collection features raw cotton, heavy jersey and textured linen blends that give tactile expression to the Art District theme. Flat colour fields are reminiscent of paintings by Mark Rothko and bold prints evoke Andy Warhol’s pop art. Classic Mustang designs have been reinvented for the collection.

Credits: Mustang, courtesy of the brand

Art inspires fashion, fashion inspires art. Mustang has embarked on two exciting collaborations that invite both worlds to experiment with new ideas. The first collaboration is with Philipp Deines, a well-known artist in the techno club scene, whose debut graphic novel caused quite a stir. Philipp Deines has worked closely with the Mustang designers to create a capsule collection that features comic style prints and pop patches. The collection will be released in March. The second collaboration, which will follow in May, is with Elisa Klinkenberg, a true artist in every sense of the word. After her professional tennis career came to an unexpected end, Elisa Klinkenberg wholly reinvented herself as a successful artist. Her colourful works feature recurring allusions to her favourite sport, and she is increasingly interested in sustainability in art.

The keyword is sustainability

Mustang has set itself the ambitious goal of achieving greater sustainability with each new collection. For the spring/summer collection, this means using post-consumer cotton in addition to certified organic cotton. T-shirts feature higher amounts of organic cotton, especially in the lower price ranges, and only recycled synthetic fibres, such as polyester, are used. Hangtags provide transparent information about product sustainability so that customers can choose more sustainable fashion. Discarded clothing can be brought back to Mustang stores to promote a circular economy.