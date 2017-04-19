Navabi features plus size women on cover pages

Premium plus size retailer navabi, which started its #MorePlusPlease campaign last February, has extended it through its new initiative 'Cover Stories', placing plus size women on the cover pages of popular fashion magazines like Glamour, Grazia, Elle and Vogue. This should balance the fact that though more than 50 percent of European women wear plus sizes, only 2 percent of the women shown in fashion and lifestyle magazines do.

„There are so many great plus size women who initiated many wonderful things, yet it feels like as if the media is not acknowledging this enough. Thus, we have created COVER STORIES. We place plus size women exactly where they belong, on the title page of fashion magazines, at the top of the fashion industry, to get acknowledgment for their achievements“, said navabi in a press release.

Among the women featured are prominent models and bloggers like Danielle Vanier, Callie Thorpe, Stephanie Zwicky, Isabell Decker, Olivia Campbell, Chloe Pierre and Hayley Hasselhoff who have been promoting a positive body image for a while now, thus encouraging other women to feel confident in their own skin as well.

Through its #MorePlusPlease campaign , the German online retailer wants to encourage designers to include more size diversity in their shows, to have brands produce samples beyond size 8, and to gain more public demand for a fairer representation of plus size women in the media.

Navabi was founded in 2008 and has shown steady growth since then; at times in the three-digit range. Currently, the online retailer offers more than 100 premium plus size brands and has more than 150,000 customers in 36 countries.

Photos: navabi