Prada releases ski collection in collaboration with AspenX

Premium retailer AspenX has revealed a collaboration with luxury label Prada in the form of a limited-edition collection of ski performance-wear inspired by the “creative culture” of Aspen.

The experiential brand, which recently launched as part of the Aspen Skiing Company, designed the line alongside Prada and artist, Paula Crown. The result is a custom selection of womenswear and menswear, aimed at the optimisation of performance and comfort.

Signature graphic elements of red, white and black, designed by Crown, bring together the collection to form a “statement-making” ensemble for the 2021/2022 ski season.

Described as an “eco-sustainable capsule”, the looks are made of sustainable textile technologies that aim to prioritise active living. The line includes two outerwear jacket styles, each complete with insulation and waterproof features while utilising Extreme-Tex technology developed by Prada. Ready-to-wear separates will also be available, including a recycled double jersey sweatshirt to accompany the jackets.

“More than a fashion collection, this collaboration is a physical representation of the one-of-a-kind spirit of Aspen just ahead of the destination’s 75th anniversary,” said Crown, in a release. “Built for uninhibited exploration, the capsule complements AspenX’s founding vision of new possibilities, and I am beyond pleased to work with such a revered house as Prada on this momentous occasion.”

The AspenX x Prada collection will be sold as an extension of the Italian house’s Linea Rossa line and is available through AspenX’s website. It will also be stocked at the retailer’s soon-to-be-open store in Aspen’s Gondola Plaza from December 20.