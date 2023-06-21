Reebok announces smart eyewear deal with Innovative Eyewear

Authentic Brands Group, the global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns sportswear brand Reebok has signed a multi-year global licensing agreement with Innovative Eyewear, Inc., the developer and retailer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd, Nautica and Eddie Bauer brands.

In a statement, Innovative Eyewear said the debut Reebok smart eyewear collection is expected to launch in early 2024 and will feature styles for men and women.

Harrison Gross, chief executive of Innovative Eyewear, Inc., said: "Few names are as renowned as Reebok in the athletic marketplace. Our forthcoming Reebok smart eyewear collection, powered by Lucyd, will continue Reebok's legacy of bold and beautiful craftsmanship coupled with innovation and will align perfectly with today's active lifestyles. We believe sport enthusiasts are seeking designer eyewear that both protects their vision and allows them to remain connected to their digital lives in an open-ear, handsfree format.

“There are four major segments of the eyewear market: ready-to-wear sunglasses, prescription eyeglasses, safety glasses and sport glasses and our company aims to upgrade all of these categories with our cutting-edge smart features. Our partnership with Authentic for Reebok represents a significant step towards revolutionising the sport eyewear segment with the convenient access to info and audio content and freedom from reliance on phone screens made possible by our Bluetooth frame technologies."

Authentic finalised its acquisition of the Reebok brand from Adidas in March.

Steve Robaire, executive vice president of Reebok International at Authentic, added: "We are pleased to partner with Lucyd to pioneer Reebok's smart eyewear offering. Reebok is known for delivering innovation across all of its product categories. Through Lucyd's Bluetooth technology, we reinforce the brand's standards in this emerging category."