Spotted on the catwalk: WGSN and Coloro’s key colours for SS25

As part of their biannual webinar, WGSN and Coloro unveiled their five trend colours that can be expected to lead the way during the SS25 season. Each of the hues were selected for their ability to convey a sense of reassurance at a time of great uncertainty and global change, the trend authorities said, while also reflecting a “shift towards strategic imagination”.

To encourage inspiration, FashionUnited has compiled some looks from recent runway collections in the colours selected by WGSN and Coloro.

Future Dusk

Coming out on top as Colour of the Year for 2025, ‘Future Dusk’ was presented as a “reliable blue” by head of colour at WGSN, Urangoo Samba, during the webinar, who said that the hue instilled “a sense of confidence and stability” while driving “the creation of new futures”. According to Samba, the decision to select such a tone was linked to the authority’s forecast that dark hues were to gain momentum during this period, as they tap into a time of transition.

Future Dusk could already be seen in numerous iterations as part of recent designer collections, many of which could be linked to WGSN’s idea that the colour has a strong connection to the current fascination with the second space age. At Alberta Ferretti's ‘24 Resort, for example, the hue was used in combination with contrasting materials that formed a hooded dress with a panelled bodice, reminiscent of sci-fi attire. Meanwhile, at Saint Laurent’s SS23 show, the colour was present in a floor-sweeping leather coat resulting in a modernised take on the Matrix.

Transcendent Pink

Transcendent Pink is versatile and suitable for people of all genders and demographics, making it a “commercially reliable” choice, stated Caroline Guilbert, the creative content lead at Coloro. Unlike other pinks that have recently been popular – namely that of Barbie’s hot pink – this tone takes on a more subtle shade that comes across as earthy, therefore carrying a sense of stability, as suggested by Guilbert.

For past seasons, many designers opted to use the fluid tone for eveningwear, seeing it incorporated into slinky dresses, heavy embellishments and flowing gowns. While a sheer dress with cowl neckline came weighted in crystal beading at Versace’s FW23, during the show of the typically bohemian Zimmerman, the tone was seen in a striking dress with ruffles traversing down the body. Other designers, however, used the opportunity to show this pink in a different light, incorporating it into outerwear attire, like ski coats and knitwear. A look in MaxMara’s collection saw the tone appear in a head-to-toe outfit, with chunky knits layered under a voluminous coat.

Aquatic Awe

This colour tone has a dual nature, embodying elements of both the natural world and the virtual realm. Aquatic Awe draws inspiration from marine life and its ecosystems, while also reflecting the growing trend of immersive virtual worlds. This unique combination bridges the gap between fantasy and reality, as noted by Samba, who labelled the tone among her personal favourites for 2025.

Like its duality, designers that incorporated Aquatic Awe into their collections also presented differing outcomes, with the tone appearing on everything from streetwear to eveningwear to more experimental ready-to-wear. While Aitorgoikoetxea offered up the aqua-like hue in a netted cardigan, Speed took on an alternative of the suit, with a velvet skirt and blazer combo that saw the colour in an ombre print. Victoria Tomas, on the other hand, served an update to streetwear, using the tone in a metallic translucent material for a sheer co-ord.

Sunset Coral

This new take on coral looks to serve as a remedy for society's fixation on productivity and, despite its vibrant appearance, encouraging individuals to embrace moments of idleness and relaxation, Coloro’s Guilbert said. Additionally, the colour expert discussed the notion of "conscious hedonism" associated with Sunset Coral, as it aims to forge a meaningful connection between moments of indulgence and a greater sense of purpose. Like a breathtaking sunset, this shade embodies both joy and significance.

While coral has been a consistent part of recent fashion seasons past, this fresh iteration of the hue provides a bolder take on the usually subdued pigment. This was also reflected in its runway appearances throughout 2023 seasons, where daring shapes and experimental silhouettes led the way. For its own FW23 collection, Act N.21 took on the shade in a fishtail gown whose neckline blossomed into an exaggerated fluffy cloud. Meanwhile, Palmer Harding played with silhouette as a whole, as seen in a dress that was gathered and tied in various locations forming an asymmetrical hem.

Ray Flower

When speaking on Ray Flower, Coloro cited the work of multidisciplinary designer Jess Redgrave – who works with sunflowers to make natural dyes – as the source of inspiration for this vibrant yellow shade. Ray Flower was described by Samda as “inherently optimistic and soothing”, and referenced the growing trend towards more radical sustainability, where the environment is seen as a valued stakeholder in design and production.

The bold tone was used in a similarly daring way for its appearance in designer collections, where it held a surprising versatility and exhibited many uses. For Ferragamo and OffWhite, the yellow appeared in the form of outerwear, in contemporary raincoats and parka-trouser combos. In a notable contrast, Jil Sander and Dundas presented the shade in red-carpet-ready eveningwear, either used in a structured sweeping skirt or for a silky flowing maxi dress.

### Background information: Colour trend forecasting involves predicting the future popularity of specific colours by analysing cultural trends, social movements and design influences among others. Companies like WGSN and its sister company, Coloro, employ their expertise and industry knowledge to examine current trends, consumer behaviour, and emerging styles. By doing so, they forecast the colours that will be in demand in the coming years, enabling their clients, and/or designers, manufacturers, and retailers, to stay ahead of the curve.