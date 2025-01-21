Summum Fall '25: City life meets western countryside

Discover the bold new Fall 2025 collection by Summum, featuring eye-catching silhouettes, luxurious materials, and standout details like flares and fringes. Summum presents its new Fall 2025 collection at trade fair Modefabriek on the 26th and 27th of January.

Timeless Adventures

For Fall 2025, Summum presents a collection of contrasts that organically merge into an inviting mix of styles. Inspiration comes from the hectic city life on the one hand and the nostalgia of ranch life on the other. Generous volumes, luxurious materials, eighties power shoulders and waist accents alongside seventies flares and fringes with a western feel. Shoot location for the campaign is a century-old family ranch in southern Portugal, the perfect backdrop for the mood of the collection.

Credits: Summum

Credits: Summum

Strong looks

Set the tone with powerful silhouettes that demand attention. Whether it’s jackets with bold shoulder pads or the retro charm of oversized shirts and balloon sleeves, this collection offers statement pieces that redefine fall fashion.

A V-neck jumper with bat sleeves returns in new colours in every delivery. Gilets, various bomber jackets and a short trench coat-style cape are worn on pleated trousers, wide culottes and calf-length skirts in a woollen check or faux leather quality. Fringes and flares join in the mix, for a seventies western touch.

Credits: Summum

Credits: Summum

Rich materials and colours

Step into luxury with rich textures and exquisite details. Eye-catchers include a jacquard bomber jacket with teddy sleeves, Afghan seventies jackets with long-haired faux fur and rich embroidery for a reversible jacket with leopard lining. In addition, lurex elements, slinky satin, a foil-coated check, sequins and custom-made brooches on soft knits. Base colours are ivory, black and various neutrals, complemented by colours like wine berry, violet and misty shades of green.

Credits: Summum

Fashion Fairs

Don’t miss the opportunity to explore Summum’s Fall 2025 collection in person at the following leading fashion fairs. Meet the team and discover the variety and richness of the Fall 2025 items.

Who’s Next Paris

Dates: 18–20 January

Stand: Q58

Address: Parc des Expositions, 1 Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris, France

Modefabriek Vijfhuizen

Dates: 26–27 January

Stand: 662

Address: Expo Haarlemmermeer, Stelling 1, 2141 SB Vijfhuizen, Netherlands

Scoop London

Dates: 9–11 February

Stand: TBA

Address: Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York's HQ, King's Road, London SW3 4RY, United Kingdom

Coterie New York

Dates: 18–20 February

Stand: TBA

Address: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001, USA

For more inspiration and current collections, head to the Summum website.