The comfortable menswear brand No Excess launches its new Spring Summer 2024 collection

No Excess men's clothing effortlessly combines comfortable fabrics, excellent fits, and original designs. The brand caters to men who want to look stylish without compromising on wearability. No Excess aims to make its collections accessible to retailers worldwide.

Spring Summer 2024

The adventure begins amidst the vibrant energy of Seville, a city steeped in history and culture. Imagine wandering through maze-like streets, enchanted by the timeless beauty of Moorish influence at every corner. Against this lively backdrop, the SS24 campaign of No Excess unfolds, seamlessly blending Dutch "gezelligheid" with the inviting ambiance of the city.

Clean Luxury

No Excess embraces the trend of 'clean luxury' in the Spring Summer 2024 collection. This trend revolves around embracing premium fabrics that exude luxury while prioritizing comfort above all else. Imagine wearing clothing made from wonderfully soft fabrics, with an elegant appearance yet comfortable to wear. With this collection, No Excess demonstrates how it integrates the trend of 'clean luxury' and creates a perfect balance between luxury and convenience.

Comfort at every moment

At No Excess, everything revolves around comfort. The Spring Summer 2024 collection showcases this by offering garments that perfectly combine luxury and comfort. Each material is carefully selected to ensure that our clothing not only looks beautiful but also feels truly comfortable.

In the Spring Summer 2024 collection of No Excess, luxury and comfort come together amidst the impressive backdrop of Seville. Discover the essence of clean luxury and embrace a wardrobe that elevates both style and comfort to new heights.

Credits: No Excess