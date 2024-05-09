The FW24 ‘Eclectic Grandpa’ Aesthetic

Pinterest named ‘eclectic grandpa’ as one of its 2024 trend predictions earlier this year. It’s a vintage look that incorporates knitwear, tweed and corduroy in mostly oversized, comfy, layered silhouettes. Although consumers wished to move on from their Pandemic era sweatpants and tee shirts, they were reluctant to eschew the element of comfort they offered completely.

Well into 2024, certain popular celebrities, including Tyler the Creator, Harry Styles, Emma Chamberlain and Alexa Chung have embraced the eclectic grandpa look giving it further longevity. The aesthetic continues to be popular because of its gender inclusivity – with many of the staples and looks being unisex. In fact, one of this year’s ‘it’ couples, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been photographed wearing ‘his and hers’ versions of the trend for casual walks around New York. It was also a style adopted by FW24 show attendees.

Eclectic Grandpa Streetstyle Credits: Streetstyle FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Here are examples of the aesthetic shown in both the men’s and ready-to-wear FW24 runway shows. When fall styles drop in-stores in a couple of months expect to see these key items.

Anna Sui FW24

Anna Sui FW24/ look 12 Credits: Anna Sui FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 12: a felt jacket with tweed sleeves over a silk camisole with a plaid skirt over burnt orange corduroy pants was accessorized by a tweed flat cap over a silk scarf.

Antonio Marras FW24

Antonio Marras FW24/ look 2 Credits: Antonio Marras FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 2: a cable-knit zip-front cardigan with fabric inserts over a plaid shirt and a tartan kilt, grey ‘long johns’ and mountaineering boots. An oversized silk scarf finished the look.

Chanel FW24: designer, Virginie Viard

Chanel FW24/ look 32 Credits: Chanel FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 32: a long line striped cardigan over a shorter cardigan and coated blue jeans. Accessories included a beige flat cap, brown leather belt, suede spectator boots, Chanel jewelry and a black quilted square bag.

Fendi m FW24: designer, Venturini Fendi

Fendi FW24/ look 20 Credits: Fendi FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 20: a brown leather jacket with flap pockets over a burgundy turtle-neck, olive wide whale corduroy pants, a grey rib wool beanie and Fendi logo bags.

Giorgio Armani FW24

Giorgio Armani FW24/ look 2 Credits: Giorgio Armani FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 2: a grey duster with a floral print, silk printed cummerbund, oversized velvet cargo pants and a trilby hat.

Rabanne FW24: designer, Julien Dossena

Rabanne FW24/ look 1 Credits: Rabanne FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 1: a long plaid cardigan in brushed wool over a blue plaid shirt, a navy wool jacket with brown corduroy cuffs and overlong plaid pants. A diamante necklace gave a feminine twist to the look.

Todd Snyder m FW24

Todd Snyder m FW24/ look 12 Credits: Todd Snyder m FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 12: a shawl-collar fair-isle knit zip-front cardigan over a vintage style henley with olive khaki cargo pants, a faux fur trapper hat and brown and orange duck boots.

Gucci m FW24: designer, Sabato De Sarno

Gucci m FW24/ look 30 Credits: Gucci m FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A beige wool cardigan with tortoiseshell buttons over a matching V-neck sweater, skinny leg pants embellished with seed pearls, loafers, brown leather gloves and bag; a unique necklace/tie finished the look.

Kolor m FW24: designer, Junichi Abe

Kolor m FW24/ look 22 Credits: Kolor m FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A green zip-front jacket with patchwork detailing and contrasting collar and cuffs over a western shirt with oversized corduroy pants. A skinny leather belt and sneakers finished the look.

Andersson Bell m FW24

Andersson Bell FW24/ look 48 Credits: Andersson Bell FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 48: a double breasted overcoat with three patchworked materials in plaid mohair, tweed and shaggy wool over a zip-front top with a blue faux fur collar.

Loewe m FW24: designer, JW Anderson

Loewe m FW24/ look 43 Credits: Loewe m FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 51: a green, brown and white fairisle sweater with a black polo collar and oversized green cargo pants. Accessories included a multi-colored beaded bag with a lime green handle and a brown leather belt.