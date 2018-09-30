Top European fashion headquarters to work at

A fashion brand’s headquarters and location is becoming just as important as the clothing design. To foster creativity and attract top talent, companies are investing into building work environments that are inspiring, innovative and even socially conscious. From blending in with its natural surroundings to boasting an in-house coffee bar, here are the top European fashion headquarters redefining what it means to work in fashion.

Just Brands, The Netherlands

Behind brands Vanguard, PME Legend, and Cast Iron, Just Brands’ headquarters relocated from Amsterdam to the south west Dutch village of Lijnden for its green initiatives. Now with 8000 square meters of space, solar panels and sustainable energy sources, Just Brands looks to implement the same ethos into their production process. A representation of the brand’s aesthetics, the interior space is designed with raw materials and a vintage look.

Zalando, Germany

Based in Berlin, Europe’s fastest growing fashion e-commerce company is set to open Zalando Campus in 2019 for its 5,000 employees. With a living room concept right in the middle of the office, open kitchens on each floor and “chat boxes,” Zalando sets the tone for a cohesive and interactive working culture in the future of fashion. Situated next to the Mercedez-Benz Arena near Ostbahnhof station, Zalando Campus will be a stone’s throw away from any major fashion event taking place in the capital.

Hugo Boss, Germany

Founded in 1924, Hugo Boss is synonymous for its sleek tailored menswear and a prestigious heritage. With Jason Wu previously as the artistic director for its only 18 years old womenswear line, Hugo Boss continues to reinvent its place in fashion. The same can be said for its headquarters in Metzingen, Germany. Staying true to its minimalistic style, the new offices are integrated to the natural surroundings and employees can enjoy exercising in an open space and their own barista brewed cup of coffee.

VF Corporation, Switzerland

The iconic American outdoor apparel and footwear brand, VF Corporation, has claimed 15,000 square meters in Stabio, Switzerland as its international headquarters. Established over a century ago, VF Corporation is known for its active wear and includes brands such as Vans, Lee and The North Face. On par with the importance of sustainability in fashion, you’ll find locally sourced materials, energy saving solar panels and even a refurbished vintage Volkswagen to take meetings in.

Photos: Courtesy of Hugo Boss