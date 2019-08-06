YAYA spring summer 2020 collection

SOLID GROUNDS

This season YAYA looked outside and within for inspiration. Changes are happening at such a fast pace in the world. Which makes this the right moment to reconnect with nature and honor our true values. The beauty of nature influences everything we design. The result is a pure and natural collection, executed in fabrics and colors found in nature. Casual yet feminine designs, and always with a little rough edge. Simplicity makes the strongest statement, with items designed with passion and styled with character.

OCEAN

January - After the cold winter, who doesn’t crave the sun? We took the seaside as an inspiration. The endless shades of blue with foamy greens give depth to classic and comfortable shapes. New materials like scuba, a matte shimmer for blouses and leggings and wave-sculpted collars are a nod to the design theme. When a sea breeze blows inland, this collection makes layering easy. Dive into a collection of the deep.

WILDERNESS

February - Let us take you into the wilderness. A place where shadows create a shimmering scenery. Where you can smell the humidity in the air. Add wild vibes to your YAYA wardrobe with snake, tiger and leopard prints, executed in green with soft pink, brown and sand. It has been done in such a natural way that it easily combines with all other color schemes and prints. Your outfit will sizzle, roar and howl this season.

SAFARI

March - This theme brings a warm start to summer. During these days of the year, it can be chilly in the early morning and blazing hot a few hours later. Linen joins suedine as the fabric pick for summer, leaving you cool when the temperature is rising. Beautiful shades of green, soft yellow ocher and sandy tones mixed with peach make the transition to summer warm and welcome. These items will give you true safari vibes.

HOME COLLECTION

We proudly unveil a Home collection with roots deeply grounded in travel, nature and craftsman ship. This has evolved into a series of items made with fabrics and colors, found in nature.

Bamboo and palm leaves weave the warmth of summer into your home. Ethnic prints are enriched in earthy shades, found in posters, tea towels and cushions. Be amazed by the smallest details of handmade beaded patches and crafty cut-out cards. Just add sunshine and our collection will turn every house into a summery resort.