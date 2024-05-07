Menswear style in 2024: A deep conversation with the Head Designer of No Excess, Janneke van Til

In the intricate world of menswear, where trends come and go quickly, one thing always remains the same: style. But what does style mean in 2024? Janneke van Til, the head designer at No Excess, sheds light on this question and shares some insights into how menswear is evolving.

"Style goes hand in hand with comfort," Van Til begins. "It's about clothing that not only looks good but also feels comfortable." In a time when comfort is high on the priority list, No Excess offers collections with silhouettes that allow for ample freedom of movement, thanks to carefully chosen materials and a relaxed fit.

Credits: No Excess

But what are the trends that are making the heart of menswear beat faster in 2024? Van Til takes us on a journey through the blend of natural and synthetic fabrics. "On one hand, we see a natural influence, such as linen material and earthy tones," she says. "At the same time, technical materials like 'travel' fabrics are becoming more important. Our latest creation, developed in collaboration with former Olympic athlete and our Brand Ambassador Gregory Sedoc, embodies this duality perfectly. It combines the best of both worlds - comfort, wrinkle resistance, and style - in one item."

Menswear goes beyond just fabrics and cuts; it's a story of emotion and expression. "Quiet luxury is an important theme. Think subtle colors, tactile textures, and the finest fabrics. Our collection embraces this philosophy with knitted polo shirts in soft viscose blends and chenille, exuding a sense of timelessness."

Credits: No Excess

How can men find and maintain their own style amidst this whirlwind of trends and influences? "At No Excess, we believe in the power of individuality. We encourage men to play with trends and put their own twist on them. Mix and match calm basics with bold eye-catchers, and above all, feel comfortable in them," Van Til responds.

In addition, we have some exciting news: No Excess will be at Pitti Uomo in Florence in June.

No Excess remains true to its Dutch roots while continuously pushing the boundaries of menswear. In a world full of trends, one thing is certain: at No Excess, it's always about more than just clothing; it's about feeling comfortable at every moment of the day.