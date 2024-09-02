Ralf van Kempen to drive LynnSophie®’s expansion as Wholesale Distribution Specialist

Dutch fashion brand LynnSophie®, dedicated to career mothers , has appointed Ralf van Kempen as its new Distribution Specialist Business Developer. With over three decades of experience in the fashion industry, van Kempen has worked with renowned brands and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. His deep insights into distribution and business development are expected to play a pivotal role in driving LynnSophie®'s expansion and mission to empower career mothers with stylish and functional fashion.

Fashioned roots and entrepreneurial ventures

Van Kempen's illustrious career began at the Dutch label Mexx, where he specialised in product marketing with a strong sales focus. His journey continued with leading fashion brands such as Van Gils, Oilily, Reebok, and Elle, where he held key positions that enriched his extensive industry knowledge. His entrepreneurial spirit also led him to co-found a successful electric vehicle platform before he shifted focus to licensing and business development. This diverse experience makes him an ideal fit for LynnSophie®'s ambitious growth plans.

Enhancing LynnSophie®’s presence

At LynnSophie®, van Kempen's role is multifaceted, focusing on business development and sales strategy. He is responsible for designing a robust distribution plan and identifying key markets and partners. "I work on identifying the best starting points for LynnSophie®, including the actions we need to take and the key partners we should work with. This is the current stage of our strategy," van Kempen explains.

The brand's unique DNA, aimed at business-minded mothers with a focus on versatility, quality and fit, resonated with him. "It is truly a collection designed for career mothers, with a commitment to delivering the best products and quality. The aim is to ensure that you're never underdressed or overdressed, and that you're perfectly dressed for any occasion throughout the day." Van Kempen also highlights the brand's strongly bonded team and collaborative spirit: "We are a very close-knit team; we work hard and ensure that every message reaches design, sales, marketing, and all other areas necessary to support our retailers. We are here to back them up."

International ambitions

Van Kempen's strategic approach is to penetrate high-end boutiques and local opinion-leading retailers. He stresses the importance of being highly visible in key countries and therefore prioritising significant premium partners like Breuninger in Germany and Piet Zoomers or Van Tilburg in the Netherlands. "In addition, we want to reach the local, more exclusive boutiques, where people are willing to pay a premium and fair price for the best quality." His extensive network of agents and distributors is crucial to this strategy. "It's good to work with agents or distributors, and having used them in the past, I know how to navigate to get in touch with the right ones."

The vision also includes a focused expansion into the Benelux markets, Switzerland, Austria, key German regions as well as Ireland and Dubai. Understanding market nuances, particularly the trust-based German market, is integral to this approach. "Germans are very trusting of their existing distribution, from agents to retailers. They need to be confident they are getting the best product at the best price. I believe we have all these aspects in sync." A recent success in North Rhine-Westphalia, where he secured an exclusive agency, demonstrates his ability to enter new markets. Ongoing negotiations with English agents working with premium fashion also promise significant expansion opportunities for LynnSophie®.

Looking ahead, LynnSophie® aims to strengthen its distribution network and increase its market presence. Van Kempen's extensive experience and strategic vision are key to achieving these goals. His approach ensures that LynnSophie® will be present at all relevant industry fairs, including Pure London, CIFF in Copenhagen and Modefabriek in Amsterdam, to showcase its premium products and connect with potential buyers and retailers.

Credits: LynnSophie®

New product categories and occasion-wear

LynnSophie®’s forthcoming collections reflect meticulous planning and a deep understanding of market demands. "We started with a small fashion collection, and now we are expanding with various product categories," notes van Kempen. This expansion includes an improved top-to-bottom ratio, offering a well-rounded product range. The upcoming capsules will feature a diverse selection of 80 options, available from December onwards. Additionally, a new occasion-wear collection will cater to festive and formal events, further diversifying LynnSophie®’s portfolio.

The brand remains dedicated to high-quality European craftsmanship for most of its products, with the exception of accessories and leather goods. As van Kempen emphasises, "You have to dress a person from tip to toe." Accessories are sourced from China, and leather goods are produced in India, chosen for their specialised manufacturing strengths rather than any limitations in European production capabilities.

Buyers and retailers interested in LynnSophie®’s premium collections can browse their portfolio on the website. For further information and potential collaborations, Ralf van Kempen is available for direct inquiries at ralf@lynnsophie.com.

Video: LynnSophie®