18montrose launches concept store at King’s Cross
RETAIL

Georgie Lillington
18montrose, the high end concept store for men and women have launched their third store in King’s Cross, London’s latest retail hotspot.

The store, a wide open space of 5000 square feet has been designed to be easily manipulated into both a retail and an event space. By combining light, colour, rhythm, organisation and function - the store can transform seamlessly, according to the brand.

With three distinctive zones, signified by lighting and visuals - the store will offer brands such as Rick Owens, Stone Island, Marques Almedia and Alexander Wang.

The versatile space was inaugurated with a launch party, helping to entice customers to the exciting King’s Cross development.

As the area continues to develop, with new brands moving in daily - the King’s Cross redevelopment is set to transform the area into a vibrant culture hub in the conveniently central area.

Launched in May 2016 by Present agency, 18montrose currently has two other stores, located in Glasgow and Nottingham, the retailer aims to explore and challenge the conventions of familiar retail spaces.

Photos courtesy of 18montrose

