90 percent of former Debenhams stores remain empty

Debenhams’ former high street stores are yet to see new life as they remain empty and unused. A report by the Local Data Company, cited by the Guardian, said 90 percent of Debenhams stores are still vacant, nearly one year after the company ceased trading.

At its height Debenhams operated 150 stores, but after its collapse the brand was bought by Boohoo, which said it would continue to trade the business online but had no use for its physical outlets.

In many towns Debenhams was an anchor store, making it challenging to find sizeable tenants, as only larger scale retailers have the goods capacity to fill vast floor spaces and shelves.

When BHS collapsed some of its stores were still empty 5 years later, a scenario many towns with Debenhams stores hope to avoid as it impacts attractiveness of a street.