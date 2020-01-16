Icon Outlet reports strong sales and footfall figures over Christmas period

Icon Outlet at the O2 has reported a successful Christmas trading period with like-for-like sales up 39 percent between 23 December - 5 January, while footfall was up 34 percent.

The 210,000-square-foot premium urban outlet recorded strong like-for-like growth across beauty (71 percent), accessories 52 (percent), footwear (39 percent) and fashion (33 percent).

The outlet, developed by AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners, also said Boxing day “far exceeded expectations” and set a new record sales day for the shopping destination.

Managing director of Icon Outlet and the Entertainment District at the O2, Janine Constantin-Russell, said in a statement: “We are delighted Christmas has been such a huge success and that we welcomed so many customers. Many chose to make a day-out destination visit to the O2 for outlet shopping at our premium brands, whilst also enjoying our enhanced experiences, including live music and performances, free gift wrapping, home delivery and our free parking incentives.”

Since opening the second phase of Icon Outlet in July 2019, the destination has welcomed international brands such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Tommy Hilfiger, and Beauty Outlet, while sample sale company Showcase stocks brands such as Paul Smith, Reiss, Hackett and Theory.