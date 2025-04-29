In Pictures: Dries Van Noten opens first New York store

Dries Van Noten has officially entered the US retail market. The Belgian fashion house has opened its first standalone store in New York City, building on its global presence.

For the brand, which had already been present in the US at Saks Fifth Avenue stores, North America has long been a main global market. Thus, after inaugurating stores in London and Tokyo earlier this year, New York seems like an apt choice for its next location.

Akin to other new stores, Dries Van Noten’s latest 328 square metre space, located on Mercer Street, intends to merge “fashion and beauty with art”, a press release stated.

Dries Van Noten's New York store. Credits: Dries Van Noten.

Additionally, similar to its London and Tokyo sites, the brand looks to its local surroundings–in this case Manhattan–to inform elements of the store, with the mission of creating a narrative that “[transforms] the space into an intimate experience”.

Under its seven-metre high ceilings are housed the brand’s ready-to-wear collections for men and women, which sit alongside fashion accessories and the brand’s beauty line, one of Dries Van Noten’s newer categories, introduced in 2022.

Dries Van Noten's New York store. Credits: Dries Van Noten.

The opening builds on a strategy by the brand’s Spanish parent company, Puig, to elevate its portfolio of premium names, with Dries Van Noten’s own plan seemingly dedicated to the international retail scene.

This also provides the opportunity for the brand to exhibit its new chapter under the direction of its latest creative director, Julian Klausner, who succeeded the brand’s namesake designer last year.

Klausner presented his first collection for the fashion house in March, where he displayed a collection that infused Dries Van Noten’s archive with a refreshed sense of opulence.

