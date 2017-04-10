In Picture: Pepe Jeans new Regent Street Flagship Store

London - Pepe Jeans has opened the doors of its new flagship store in the heart of London's shopping area a 59-61 Regent Street. The new store marks the inauguration of Pepe Jeans new store concept, which was designed by renowned design studio Martin Brudniziki.

The newly developed flagship store offers the labels complete womenswear, menswear, denim range, accessories as well as footwear across a single floor. The new store concept is said to have been inspired by the ethos of developing a brand accessible to all ages. The flagship store's design concept aims to bring together an eclectic mix of contrasting materials, focusing on craftsmanship, to create a unique retail space to inspire all generations of consumers.

Pepe Jeans new London Flagship store features debut retail concept

"This store represents a new chapter for the Pepe Jeans brand. London was the birthplace for the brand, and so it's only right that we enhanced the brand's visibility in the capital," said Mark Blenkinsop, Pepe Jeans Group Chief Marketing Officer in a statement. "London continues to be a global reference point for fashion and style, and we are really excited to brand presence on Regent Street, arguably the best street in London to deliver both a premium brand perception and strong footfall."

The new store, which spans 1,500 square feet, follows on from Pepe Jeans recent store opening in Rome, Italy, as the denim label continues to roll out a number of new flagship stores in major European cities as part of its wider strategic expansion plan. However Pepe Jeans flagship store in London is the first of the label's new store to feature the debut retail concept and acts as the brand's pilot store.

"From a brand presentation perspective, our objective for Regent Street was not just to open a new store, the objective was to deliver an innovative retail experience," added Blenkinsop. "We partnered with Martin Brudnizki Design Studio to conceive a new global retail system for Pepe Jeans and Regent Street is the pilot store for this new concept."

Photos courtesy of Pepe Jeans