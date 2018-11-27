Jack Wills gets 10 million pound cash injection from Italian investor

British brand Jack Wills has reportedly received a 10 million pound cash injection from an unnamed Italian investor.

According to Sky News, a wealthy Italian family office - and investor in Jack Wills' existing majority shareholder, BlueGem Capital Partners - gave the much-needed cash injection several weeks ago.

The news comes following several difficult months for Jack Wills’, with founder Peter Williams being pushed out nearly 20 years after he launched the brand, and Suzanne Harlow - a former Debenhams executive - stepping in as chief executive. Rob Templeman is advising on a turnaround plan.

While Jack Wills has not yet provided a comment, more details about the cash injection, and the identity of the person who offered it, are expected to be made public in the following weeks when details of the recapitalisation are filed at Companies House.