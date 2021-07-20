Lone Design Club partners with Hirestreet

Lone Design Club is launching a new rental offering in partnership with Hirestreet in-store at its Regent Street pop-up and online.

The LDC X Hirestreet rental offering will feature in-store at its 22 Regent Street pop-up from July 21 to August 3 and will showcase affordable, sustainable options for women.

Lone Design Club chief operating officer, Alice McAnulty, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be partnering with Hirestreet to expand our offering into the rental sector. Alongside upcycling, customisation and buying less and well, rental is an area that can help push the fashion industry towards a more sustainable future.

“We feel this is a great opportunity to introduce our independent and sustainable brands to a new audience, giving them a vital new revenue stream, as well as showing customers the brilliant design talent out there in the sustainable field, at an accessible price point.”

Hirestreet head of marketing and media, Honor West, added: “LDC are a perfect partner for Hirestreet - both brands are built around the key pillars of sustainability, accessibility and community. This is a first for both businesses, Hirestreet are LDC’s first rental partner and this will be our first time popping up in a store!

“We are excited about everything this collaboration stands for - we believe Hirestreet can provide an incredible platform to amplify sustainably-focused next-gen designers - giving them access to millions of customers, and an opportunity to gather key feedback on product, size and fit.”

Alongside the rental offering, LDC will run festival-themed activities in-store with a line-up of emerging musical talent alongside the best in independent and sustainable brands such as Marine Henrion, Storm The Label and Darla.

The Regent Street pop-up will also host tattoo artist @mstrwright known for his single-needle style and micro realism tattoos. The onsite flash tattoo parlour will sit alongside a piercing station where consumers can get pierced with Lark and Berry fine jewellery.