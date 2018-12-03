Manchester's House of Fraser saved from closure

House of Fraser (HoF) has confirmed that its flagship Manchester store which was set to be shut amidst a spate of HoF closures will in fact remain open, saving around 568 jobs, the Manchester Evening News reported.

It was announced in October that the iconic 182-year-old ‘Kendals’ store would be closed in January 2019, however new terms have been agreed with the landlord and the flagship store is now set to stay open.

Following financial problems, HoF was bought by Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley for 90 million pounds in August.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News about the announcement, Anne Latham, general manager of the Manchester store, said: "I am absolutely delighted for the staff, who have been absolutely amazing.

"It's been a tough time for them but every day they have come in with a smile on their face ready to serve customers. I imagine they are feeling overwhelmed too.

"It's our Christmas party on Sunday night and we thought it would be our last one. Now it will be a big celebration.

"I have to thank the rest of Manchester for their support over the last few weeks.

"It has really been appreciated and just shows what a fantastic city Manchester is. "The customers have been brilliant too. It's great news for everybody."