Samsøe Samsøe opens first UK store in London’s Soho

Danish fashion brand Samsøe Samsøe has opened the doors of its new London flagship store in Soho.

The 100-square-metre store located at 47 Beak Street offers ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories for both men and women in the brand’s traditionally Nordic, contemporary design.

As well as being Samsøe Samsøe’s British debut store, the opening also reflects its wider strategic focus on the UK market. In February 2018, the brand established its first mono-brand wholesale showroom in Shoreditch, East London after taking control of distribution in-house.

Fast forward a year to February 2019 and the brand secured a shop-in-shop in Selfridges London and Birmingham. For Pre-Autumn 2019, Samsøe Samsøe will be available in all UK branches of Selfridges and Harvey Nichols.

Commenting on the London store when it was announced back in May, Samsøe Samsøe CEO Peter Sextus, said: “We are greatly committed to gaining a strong presence in the UK, as it is a core market for our further growth. Getting the stamp of approval from a global fashion capital and major shopping destination is pivotal for an emerging brand like Samsøe Samsøe.”

