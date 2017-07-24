Valentino integrates shoppable video for exclusive AW17 pre-launch on Mytheresa

Mytheresa, the online luxury fashion retailer has teamed up with Valentino to exclusively launch a curated selection of the fashion house’s Autumn/Winter 17 collection on Tuesday July 26, a week prior to the official collection launch. The pre-launch will be accompanied by a shoppable video featuring the collection and the music of Eliot Sumner.

With the fashion industry in transition, brands like Valentino are taking advantage of the low costs and broad consumer reach that comes with digital marketing, with shoppable videos offering consumers a unique way to shop.

Two minutes in length, the Mytheresa video features young models sporting pieces from the Valentino AW17 collection. Shot in London and directed by Joanna Nordahl, the short film is backed by Eliot Sumner’s ‘Species’, a song which channels gender and cultural diversity. This theme is then translated into Nordahl’s video where diverse models create an “urban feel” for the collection as they explore the city.

Sumner, an English singer, songwriter and the daughter of musician Sting and actress Trudie Styler wrote ‘Species’“about how we’re evolving into this new species where things can be totally genderless and unidentifiable” Sumner commented in a press statement. Nordahl discussed how she “felt instantly attracted to the collection and the “Species” track that was attached to the film. The combination felt like an interesting starting point to create something a bit different with a lot of room for expression and characters,” in an interview with Mytheresa.

Smartzer have provided the shoppable video, using hotspots throughout the video with click-throughs to the Mytheresa site where consumers can purchase the featured Valentino designs.

The creative concept of the video was explored by REM Ruini e Mariotti studios, known for their work on the Valentino SS15 campaign, which they received two Gold 2015 World Luxury awards for.

MyTheresa have collaborated with designer brands Prada, Acne and Miu Miu this year, now adding Valentino to the list in an effort to stay relevant in the crowded retail market.

Photos and video courtesy of MyTheresa