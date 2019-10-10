Vans brings new boutique concept to Europe with Covent Garden store

Vans has kicked off its UK retail transformation with the official opening of its new boutique store at 5-7 Neal Street, the first of its kind in Europe.

The new 4,359-square-foot concept store spans two floors and stocks a premium selection of the VF Corp-owned brand’s footwear, apparel and accessories, including Vault by Vans and its latest collaboration with designer Vivienne Westwood .

Designed by the Vans in-house team, the store pays tribute to the brand’s “creative expression” featuring a dedicated activation space in the basement set to house a variety of installations, workshops and events.

Commenting on the new opening in a statement, Diego Baronchelli, vice president direct to consumer, Vans, said: “We are very excited about our retail transformation coming to life in London, we aim to provide shoppers with a much needed differentiated and authentic consumer experience. Covent Garden, being home to London’s most iconic stores, seemed like the perfect place for the first Boutique store in Europe. The Covent Garden Boutique store will be followed by the opening of Vans’ first store on Oxford Street and a series of store re-fits, including Vans Carnaby Street.”

Simon Taylor, property director at the Mercers’ Company, added: “We are always looking to work with pioneering brands at the forefront of the retail industry and Vans’ exciting new Boutique concept fits in seamlessly amongst the fashion-forward retailers in Covent Garden. The brand’s selection of our Neal Street unit to kick start their transformation showcases the popular and successful status that the Mercers’ Estate holds as a leading retail destination, and we look forward to welcoming the array of creative activations within their exciting event space.”

