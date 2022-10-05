Sustainability round-up August and September 2022

August and September were eventful months in terms of more sustainable fashion. In the area of shoes, there were ground-breaking innovations such as a sneaker made out of rubber and plant oils and one out of carbon emissions. Yes, you read that right, carbon emissions can be turned into footwear now.

This was also the time to go all out to save the environment - while the owner of one outdoor giant gave away his company to do so, a state legislator pledged 10 million US dollars. But that is not all - Swedish recycling company Renewcell started the first commercial textile-to-textile recycling plant and this article looked at recycling polycotton.

Events

Meanwhile, sustainability, digital fashion and war collided at Helsinki Fashion Week, which took place from 5th to 7th August, while a PVH collaboration with Kingpins resulted in a sustainable denim collection. This panel discussion took a look at how fashion brands can make environmental product claims.

The first ever “Made in Bangladesh Week”, to be held from 12th to 18th November in Dhaka, promises innovations in sourcing and sustainability and will feature 17 events, including the 3rd Dhaka Apparel Summit, Dhaka Apparel Expo, Bangladesh Denim Expo and Fashion Innovation Runway, as well as conferences, panel discussions, photo exhibitions and factory tours.

Studies

Retail analyst Nikki Baird predicted consumer behaviour until the end of the year while considering sustainability aspects, and sustainability expert Whitney Carthcart slams the viral TikTok fashion trend.

Five new sustainable, carbon-negative, plant-based technologies for fabrics have just been launched on the market. FashionUnited chats with Allie Sutton, CEO of Moonlight Technologies, about why plant-based textiles are the way forward. One should also know that recycling polycotton, which accounts for half of all textile waste, may soon become the norm.

Brands and retailers

There was also much happening in terms of shoes: two major luxury fashion houses ventured into eco-friendly sneakers: Louis Vuitton on a sustainable trainer and Ferragamo launched a recycled sneaker while innovator On presented the first shoe ever made from carbon emissions. Asics launched the lightest CO2e emissions sneaker and Gore Tex introduced a new membrane. Sustainable footwear brand Allbirds unveiled the ‘Plant Pacer’, a sneaker featuring 100 percent plastic-free plant leather made from all-natural materials such as rubber and plant oils.

Both Eddie Bauer and Tommy Hilfiger launched a resale programme, the latter together with ThredUp. Sportswear giant Adidas unveiled a new viscose sportswear range as part of its collaboration with British designer Stella McCartney to demonstrate the potential of a circular fashion ecosystem.

Last but not least, in a move that sets new standards for environmental activism in the fashion industry, Yvon Chouinard, billionaire owner of US outdoor giant Patagonia, gave away his company to help support efforts to fight the climate crisis. In the meanwhile, New York governor Kathy Hochul announced that 10 million US dollars in state funding would go towards the establishment of New York’s Fashion Innovation Centre (FIC).