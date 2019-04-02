Fashionunited
 
10 Must read articles when starting out in fashion
10 Must read articles when starting out in fashion

Simone Preuss
For a student fresh out of fashion school or someone changing careers, zeroing in on a job of their choice can be a daunting task, given the myriad and abundant job roles within the fashion industry. Nevertheless, navigating through a labyrinth of varied job options can be turned into a fun learning process with the right guidance and enthusiasm. Fashion United has put together 10 articles with invaluable tips for anyone starting out in the fashion industry.

In summary, here are eight valuable mantras from top fashion execs that anyone entering the industry should keep in mind:

  • Don’t think you can predict or even map your career
  • Be comfortable with not knowing
  • The beauty of uncertainty
  • You can always reinvent yourself
  • Surround yourself with people who propel you forward
  • Learn from the best
  • All work and no play…
  • Go abroad

