10 Must read articles when starting out in fashion

For a student fresh out of fashion school or someone changing careers, zeroing in on a job of their choice can be a daunting task, given the myriad and abundant job roles within the fashion industry. Nevertheless, navigating through a labyrinth of varied job options can be turned into a fun learning process with the right guidance and enthusiasm. Fashion United has put together 10 articles with invaluable tips for anyone starting out in the fashion industry.
- Tips on landing your dream fashion job
- Beginners guide to becoming a fashion freelancer
- What are the most common mistakes interns make?
- What three traits do the most successful interns share?
- Steps to breaking into the fashion industry
- 5 Reasons to work in fashion retail
- Three fashion careers of the future
- 70 Percent of recruiters check candidates’ social media
- Catwalk dreams now start with message on Instagram
- 10 Weirdest jobs in fashion
In summary, here are eight valuable mantras from top fashion execs that anyone entering the industry should keep in mind:
- Don’t think you can predict or even map your career
- Be comfortable with not knowing
- The beauty of uncertainty
- You can always reinvent yourself
- Surround yourself with people who propel you forward
- Learn from the best
- All work and no play…
- Go abroad