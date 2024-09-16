Fabletics launches exclusive collection with Next

Fabletics, known for offering fashionable, high-performance activewear collections, has launched an exclusive collection with British retailer Next to expand its reach in the UK and Europe.

The exclusive collection will feature the activewear brand’s popular core range, including the Power Hold, Oasis Pure Luxe and Motion 365+. Additionally, Next.co.uk will carry some of the brand’s bestselling bras, T-shirts, tops, jackets, and trousers, available in sizes UK 4 to 22.

As a digitally native company, this expansion into Next.co.uk marks a huge milestone for the brand and is the first time Fabletics will be available through a partnering stockist.

Fabletics available at Next.co.uk Credits: Fabletics

Mark Ralea, general manager of Fabletics Europe, said in a statement: “Next is the perfect match for our growth strategy for Fabletics within Europe. With their massive reach to online consumers in more than 70 countries, Next can help us fulfil the demand for Fabletics, which we are seeing to increase year-by-year, resulting from our global celebrity partnerships and product innovation.

“We are excited to introduce our core collection to Next customers and confident that being listed alongside other leading activewear brands will also help new consumers to discover the unique quality and value proposition of Fabletics.”

The Fabletics collection is available online at Next with prices ranging from 40 to 90 pounds.