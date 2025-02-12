FW25 Menswear trends: Badges and patches

Menswear designers in both Milan and Paris displayed several retro themes. Among them was a nod toward a significant but brief moment in time that was London in the late ‘seventies, known as ‘punk,’ and early ‘eighties, often referred to as ‘new wave’.

As Thatcherism dawned, musicians and artists made their leftwing political standpoints known through album covers, posters and badges, both cloth and metal, sewn, embroidered or pinned onto clothing. Now, 45 years later, this trend has come around again, markedly so at Fursac, for which Gauthier Borsarello staged its first fashion show. “It’s a period when people were showing their culture — like the music you listen to, the movies you watch, the job you have — on your clothes,” Borsarello said. “That’s something that we lost a bit lately.” Clearly, other designers agreed.

Bluemarble: designer, Anthony Alvarez Graff

Bluemarble FW25 Credits: Bluemarble FW25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Doublet: designer, Masayuki Ino

Doublet FW25 Credits: Doublet FW25©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Fursac: designer, Gauthier Borsarello

Fursac FW25 Credits: Fursac FW25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Jordanluca: designers, Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto

Jordanluca FW25 Credits: Jordanluca FW25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Kidill: designer, Hiroaki Sueyasu

Kidill FW25 Credits: Kidill FW25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

KidSuper: designer, Colm Dillane

KidSuper FW25 Credits: KidSuper FW25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

3.Paradis: designer, Emeric Tchatchoua

3.Paradis FW25 Credits: 3.Paradis FW25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Louis Vuitton: designer, Pharrell Williams and Nigo

Louis Vuitton FW25 Credits: Vuitton FW25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 13: Round, ‘destination’ patches sewn onto a khaki green hoodie under a fleece of the same color and on blue denim straight leg jeans tucked into brown boots.Look 28: A dark blue denim jacket with Chinese lettering and matching pleated pants also with lettering and embroidered symbols.Look 5: Punk and new wave metal badges pinned onto the shoulders of a red vee neck sweater over a shirt and tie and shown with black pants.Look 29: A quilted bomber jacket with an embroidered badge showing a Union Jack and British bulldog with the words, ‘Great Britain’. The Jordanluca brand tag was stitched underneath. The jacket was shown with black corduroy pants.Look 6: A two-piece blue plaid suit with a DB jacket and matching bondage pants. Metal badges were pinned to the lapels. Words including the word ‘Seditionaries’ were embroidered onto the lapels and sleeves.Look 33: A zip up jacket in mottled brown leather and matching pants. Both were embellished with cloth patches depicting images created by the designer.Look 14: A black wool suit with a one-button blazer embellished with overlapping embroidered badges depicting basketball ball team logos over a shirt and tie, and a matching beanieLook 28: A black wool baseball jacket with cream leather sleeves had metal badges pinned to the chest