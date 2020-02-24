H&M and P.E Nation launch first athleisure collaboration

Swedish fashion chain H&M just announced a collaboration with women’s active streetwear brand P.E Nation that will bring together athleisure styles and more sustainable materials. The P.E Nation x H&M collection features clothes, swimwear, undergarments and accessories for women, designed in collaboration with the H&M in-house team, and will be available in stores worldwide as well as on hm.com from 5th March 2020.

“With the H&M collaboration, we want women all over the world to live a more confident, vibrant, fashionable life whilst juggling her fast-paced urban existence. The collection can be worn all day, every day, whilst being flexible, functional and style-led. All the pieces work so well together – it’s very easy to mix and match,” commented P.E Nation co-founderts Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning in a press release.

Focus of the new P.E Nation x H&M collection is a mix of performance wear with street style fashion made from more sustainable materials like organic cotton and recycled polyester. The collection includes anything from leggings and bicycle shorts, t-shirts, skirts, swimwear and undergarments to sports socks and bum bags. Large logos and tie-dye are set against contrast elastic waistbands, straps, colour-blocking and zip details. A colour palette of black, white, grey marl, sand, mint green, neon pink and pops of bright orange gives all pieces the distinctive P.E Nation retro vibe.

“It’s been a lot of fun collaborating with P.E Nation – the teamwork and energy between them and our designers was great! Pip and Claire know first-hand about the need for activewear in all aspects of daily life as female entrepreneurs and co-founders of such a dynamic lifestyle brand. They are fantastic role models and super inspiring themselves. For the collaboration, pieces such as colour-blocked leggings, tie-dye t-shirts and the pleated skirt really emphasise the super stylish and striking performance wear distinctive to P.E Nation. We’re all pleased that there are more sustainable materials included in the collection, too,” said Maria Östblom, head of womenswear design at H&M.

Of the new collection, H&M says that it is “perfect for the gym but it can also be worn in the disco or in the office”. Asked about her personal favorites, Tregoning says: “I love the combination of pleated skirt and rain jacket, the pink active set and of course the swimsuits and mules. I like to combine feminine and masculine styles to a street style look with tomboy charm. But the most exciting thing about this collection is that it has been produced in a more environmentally conscious and sustainable way.”

The Sydney-based brand had teamed up with New York lifestyle brand Kith at the beginning of this year for an exclusive collection and had launched its first athleisure set made from recycled materials in August of last year. In July, the label had expanded into denim .

Prices of the P.E Nation x H&M collection range from 9.99 euros (around 8 pounds) for a tank top to 49.99 euros (around 40 pounds) for a pleated skirt. The P.E Nation x H&M collection will be available in stores worldwide as well as on hm.com from 5th March 2020.