Milan Fashion Week will showcase 188 events and livestream to China

Milan fashion week is well underway, with 54 collections expected on the catwalks this season. In addition over 90 presentations and 32 events will make for 188 fashion happening in the Italian capital.

Co-ed shows will be embraced by Antonio Marras, Atsushi Nakashima, Boss, Bottega Veneta, Fila, Gcds, Frankie Morello, Missoni and Versace and Agnona, the latter who will unveil its first ever menswear collection.

Among the events the collaboration by Emilio Pucci and Christelle Kocher di Koché as guest designer stands out. Also celebrations are in order at N ° 21 for its 10th anniversary and Sportmax celebrating its 50th.

Alongside the established Italian names such as Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Prada, Etro, Moschino, Alberta Ferretti, Fendi, Ferragamo and Jil Sander will be a new generation of designers, including MSGM, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Gabriele Colangelo, Brognano, Vivetta, Cristiano Burani, Arthur Arbesser and Calcaterra.

The ‘China, we are with you’ initiative, unveiled on Tuesday, is also on the calendar. The campaign allows the Chinese fashion industry to experience Milan fashion week in real time. The fashion shows are broadcast live as are the highlights of the week with special ad hoc content created via collaboration with local platforms.

As part of the strategic partnership between the Hungarian Fashion & Design Agency and the National Chamber of Italian Fashion (CNMI), the participants in the international mentoring program promoted by CNMI will present their collections during the fashion week for the third time, both on the catwalk and at the Fashion Hub.

Milan Fashion Week runs until February 24th.

