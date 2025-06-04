Nobody's Child launches debut footwear collection

British womenswear brand Nobody’s Child has launched its first-ever footwear collection as it continues to expand into a full lifestyle brand.

The seven-piece footwear collection has been designed in London and crafted in Italy “with intention,” explains the brand, as it looks to offer a range of timeless silhouettes “with a contemporary edge”.

Nobody's Child footwear launch Credits: Nobody's Child

As with its apparel, Nobody’s Child has ensured that all the footwear styles have been produced in collaboration with eco-conscious partners and made using sustainable materials, such as vegan leather, recycled rubber soles, and low-impact dyes. In addition, all leathers used have been certified by the Leather Working Group.

Styles from the debut collection include heeled clogs and a range of sandals in rich chocolate tones, warm tobacco hues, and bold cow print textures. Prices range from 105 to 115 pounds.

Nobody's Child footwear launch Credits: Nobody's Child

Jody Plows, chief executive at Nobody’s Child, said in a statement: “Launching footwear has always been on our wish list, our customers have been asking for shoes that reflect the same values and style as our clothing - and we’ve listened.

“The collection is a natural next step for Nobody’s Child as we evolve into a true lifestyle brand.”

Nobody's Child footwear launch Credits: Nobody's Child

The expansion into footwear follows the brand’s expansion into resale eBay and Reskinned, as well as its first-ever mini-me childrenswear, a bridal collection featuring bridal and bridesmaid dresses, and its first fragrance and bodycare range.

The womenswear brand is also currently going through a retail expansion drive in the UK, expanding its store portfolio with recent openings in Leeds and Brighton to join standalone stores in St Albans and in London at Carnaby Street, Spitalfields, and its flagship boutique in Covent Garden.

Nobody's Child footwear launch Credits: Nobody's Child

Nobody's Child footwear launch Credits: Nobody's Child