Overview: 10 Must-Read articles from July

FashionUnited takes a moment to list its top ten articles of the month July - in case you may have missed them.

1 .Men have grown, so must the menswear plus-size market

As the men across the nation continue to grow wider, retailers and brands alike are being urged to ensure their apparel collections are more inclusive. As the UK continues to face an obesity epidemic, it has led to the rise of a category previously perceived as a niche sector - namely plus-size menswear. In fact, the menswear plus-size market is predicted to become one of the strongest performer drivers in the UK fashion market over the next five years, according to GlobalData, data service provider.

Read more: FashionUnited / Vivian Hendriksz

2. 'The concept of shopping will never change - but the way we shop will'

In an internet fuelled society, retailers are having to rethink ways of creating an authentic experience for their customers, whilst attempting to match online sales. Future trends in retail stores was one of the key discussion points at last edition of Modefabriek, the largest fashion trade fair in The Netherlands.

Read more: FashionUnited / Georgie Lillington

3. R.I.P. Colette; Live Fast Die Young

“Do you know Colette?” This was a question that was becoming common towards the turn of the millennium when Jackie Mallon was graduating in womenswear from Central St Martins. “The shop, Colette. In Paris? Don’t tell me you’ve never heard of it.” said the legendary Louise Wilson. Colette was so much more than a shop, than a store; it was a muse, an inspiration.

Read more: FashionUnited / Jackie Mallon

4. Timeline - The journey of Coach acquiring Kate Spade

Coach has made what could be considered the comeback of the fashion century. They went from a struggling retailer closing stores, to being one of the coolest brands in NYC. They have become a coveted brand by celebrities, digital influences and fashion bloggers. FashionUnited has gathered together some of Coach's milestones throughout the years in the interactive timeline.

Read more: FashionUnited / Kristopher Fraser

5. Modefabriek Amsterdam, a buyer's review

Beginning of July saw the opening of the Modefabriek in Amsterdam, a two-day tradeshow housing a mix of mostly denim and casualwear brands at the RAI exhibition centre. Unlike the scenes at Pitti, where a ‘see and be seen’ atmosphere reigns, the vibe at Modefabriek is more relaxed. See the event through eyes of the buyer.

Read more: FashionUnited / Don-Alvin Adegeest

6. MAP: The Top 10 Fastest Growing Prime Retail Streets

Retailers and shoppers alike can breathe easy, as fears of a hard Brexit have done little to scare away shoppers. London's New Bond Street has been hailed as one of the world's prime fashion retail destinations, according to CBRE Research's semi-annual Global Prime Retail Rents. FashionUnited has mapped the Fastest-Growing Retail Locations and notable declining markets in one map.

Read more: FashionUnited / Vivian Hendriksz

7. Rich List 2017: 3 Rising Billionaires making their Fortune in Fashion

It is no big secret that Amancio Ortega, the man behind fashion giant Inditex, is the richest man in the fashion industry. But Ortega is certainly not alone in carving out a fortune in fashion. Learn more about rising billionaires: Anders Holch Povlsen (Bestseller), Michel Leclercq (Decathlon Group) and Bernard Lewis (River Island).

Read more: FashionUnited / Vivian Hendriksz

8. TIMELINE: Pure London's continual innovation over the years

Pure London kicked off the start of its Spring/Summer 2018 edition in style on the 23rd of July, celebrating its new “Oriental Futures” theme with an East-meets-West inspired catwalk show. As the event continues to evolve and adapt to the industry's ever-changing landscape, FashionUnited takes a moment to look back on some of Pure London’s milestone over the years since 2009.

Read more: FashionUnited / Vivian Hendriksz

9. Q&A: Pepe Jeans New Store Concept

Inventing a new store concept is never an easy task. In order to create a concept which captured core values and DNA of Pepe Jeans, the brand teamed up with renowned design studio Martin Brudnizki in London. In order to learn more about the new retail concept, which first debut at the brand's new flagship store on Regent Street, FashionUnited spoke to Mark Blenkinsop, Pepe Jeans Group Chief Marketing Officer, and Martin Brudnizki.

Read more: FashionUnited / Vivian Hendriksz

10. The Cult of The Designer Who Transcends The Brand

Upon hearing the news that Bouchra Jarrar was out at Lanvin, and Olivier Lapidus had been signed, many in the fashion world sighed at the reopening of an old wound. Popular opinion is there can be no replacement for Alber Elbaz, the beloved creative director who, after fourteen years, was ignominiously fired in 2015.

Read more: FashionUnited / Jackie Mallon

Homepage image: Iris van Herpen. Credit: Catwalkpictures.com