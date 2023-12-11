Peach Fuzz: Three trend watchers on Pantone’s Colour of the Year

A soft and subtle peachy hue. Pantone has declared 'Peach Fuzz' as the colour of the year 2024 . Described to have an “all-embracing spirit that enriches mind, body and soul”, Pantone said the hue was selected for its reflection of “a heartfelt kindness” to compensate for the current “time of turmoil” in many people’s lives.

To celebrate the selection, and to get an insight into how this colour will impact the next year, FashionUnited spoke to three trend watchers on Peach Fuzz and what we can expect from this cosy shade.

Pantone 'Peach Fuzz' - Colour of the Year 2024 Credits: Pantone

‘Feminisation within menswear is becoming increasingly apparent…’

Christine Boland: “I am currently working on my trend analysis for summer 2025. This colour fits in nicely, as we are looking for beautiful, harmonious, seemingly recognisable, yet new colours.”

"Where AI and 'real', synthetic and natural come together, a new colour image emerges, with an important role for Pantone 13-1023 TCX Peach Fuzz," she continued. "It's about colourful combinations of different keys of bright screen colours and this kind of clean soft colour."

Boland said the peach shade was “totally okay for any gender”, and described it as "sunny" and "bright as if light is shining through". "It is, however, a colour that will need some time before it is picked up by a wider audience. Perhaps first in combination with a similar soft pink hue," said Boland.

Balmain SS24, Cowan SS24, Arunaz SS24 Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Jil Sander SS24, Dolce Gabbana SS24, Newleaper SS23. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Edwin van den Hoek: "Feminisation within menswear is becoming increasingly apparent." That is, elements, colours or fabrics which are traditionally associated with feminine fashion are becoming more common in menswear. Peach Fuzz fits this trend.

"For the 2024 summer collections, the emphasis will be on pastel shades," Van den Hoek continued. "These colours will be used in supple-falling materials for summer suits, technical, lightweight and transparent fabrics for outerwear and soft jerseys for shirts and polos."

Son Jung Wan SS24, Lucas Leao F24, Anaya FW23 Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Jan Agelink:: "I think it's a very pretty colour. The subtle hue, in between orange and pink, fits in the line of sunrise and sunset colours. Peach Fuzz brings wonder and lightness, and as the colour institute Pantone also pointed out, that suits what we [as humans] need."

"At the same time, we (editor’s note: the trend forecasting agency Buro Jantrendman) see that dark colours are very important. Blues and greens, for example, which are almost diametrically opposed to Peach Fuzz. Therefore, only this light, sunny colour that recharges our battery feels a bit one-sided. We also need contrasting dark colours for solidity," he stressed. The trendwatcher foresees us moving towards more dark colours in the coming years.

According to Agelink, Peach Fuzz is not for all consumer groups. "In fashion and interiors, we will see Peach Fuzz mainly in combination with other colours."

MRZ SS24, Ihab Jiryis FW23, Mugler SS24 Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Louis Vuitton SS24, Coperni SS24, Adeline Andre Haute Couture Fall 2023 Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Finally, Pantone has also already released a number of products in collaboration with other brands in the new trend colour. Below you can see images of trainer brand Cariuma's trainers and nail polish from Shades by Shan in Peach Fuzz.

Cariuma x Pantone Release The Official Colour Of The Year 2024 Sneaker Credits: Cariuma

Cariuma x Pantone Release The Official Colour Of The Year 2024 Sneaker Credits: Cariuma

Pantone 'Peach Fuzz' collaboration with Shades By Shan Credits: Pantone

This is the 25th time Pantone has named a colour of the year. The red-pink pop colour Viva Magenta was voted colour of the year 2023 and the purple hue Very Peri was colour of the year for 2022.