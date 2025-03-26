Perfect Moment collaborates with F1 team BWT Alpine

Luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand Perfect Moment is stepping into Formula One with a multi-year collaboration with the BWT Alpine F1 team to launch a capsule skiwear collection.

The Perfect Moment x BWT Alpine Formula One Team capsule collection will feature a curated selection of technical outerwear and lifestyle pieces designed to capture the “high-octane energy and engineering prowess of Formula One with the sporting and technical innovation required in skiing apparel”.

The collection, which will be available on Perfect Moment’s website and at pop-up experiences at selected race events, features ski jackets, suits and performance-driven pants in the racing team’s colour palette, alongside base layers, knitwear, and limited-edition hoodies, T-shirts and accessories.

Perfect Moment x BWT Alpine Formula One Team Credits: Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment partners with BWT Alpine F1 team

Jane Gottschalk, co-founder and creative director of Perfect Moment, said in a statement: “This collaboration is an exciting milestone for Perfect Moment, blending the energy of BWT Alpine Formula One Team with our signature style and technical excellence.

“We wanted to create something truly special for fans of both worlds - high-performance apparel that looks as good as it performs on the slopes and at the track. The French heritage of BWT Alpine Formula One Team and Perfect Moment is a natural fit, for me, it just made sense and we can’t wait to launch the collection soon.”

Commenting on the collaboration, BWT Alpine Formula One Team added: “We are excited to join forces with Perfect Moment for this unique collaboration and bring the worlds of Formula One and luxury skiwear together.

“The technical outerwear produced by Perfect Moment resonates with BWT Alpine Formula One Team’s innovative objectives and we are looking forward to launching the collection very soon.”

Perfect Moment x BWT Alpine Formula One Team Credits: Perfect Moment

The move follows the luxury high-performance ski and lifestyle brand, known for fusing technical details with fashion-led designs, strengthening its management team to accelerate the brand's next phase of growth with the appointment of two executives from Canada Goose, Chath Weerasinghe and Vittorio Giacomelli, to drive Perfect Moment's global expansion and profitability, as well as product strategy and development.

Fashion brands tap into the growing demand for F1

Perfect Moment is the latest fashion brand looking to capitalise on the growing demand for F1, joining the likes of French conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which signed a 10-year partnership agreement with Formula One in October to become its global partner, involving several of LVMH’s Maisons, including Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy and TAG Heuer, as well as sportswear brand Puma and US youth retailer Pacsun.

Many of the F1 teams have also made their own collaborations, such as McLaren teaming up with British premium retailer Reiss, Los Angeles-based heritage footwear brand K-Swiss and denim brand Levi’s, while Hugo Boss’ Hugo brand was named the official apparel partner of the Visa Cash App Red Bull F1 team, and premium travel goods brand Carl Friedrik recently signed a two-year licensing deal with the British F1 team, Williams Racing.