RE49, Values and Brand

RE49 Italian Sustainable Shoes: the benchmark for the applied circular economy to fashion. The brand and project RE49 was born from the heritage of the Eredi Masolini shoe factory in Udine, Italy, and the desire of Nicola, the fourth generation, to create “something that doesn't yet exist”. RE49 is a brand, but also a tech project that includes a blockchain software to certify the authenticity of the applied circular economy.

RE49 was born with the aim of being the exclusive partner of established fashion and design brands, to create iconic shoes with production waste or excess of production. The basic collections of RE49 are already iconic: we collect sunbeds, deck chairs and umbrellas from the beaches destined for disposal, sails used by regattas, the tires of cars and bicycles, the cotton of hotel sponges and we transform them into footwear that narrate beaches, miles and seas, kilometers lived and linked to an imaginary of well-being and dolce vita. All certified by our blockchain.

The brand identity is linked to:

Craftsmanship, creativity and Made in Italy Sustainability in the Circular Economy through the use of materials that are not newly industrialized Digitization and blockchain

By combining these three macro-areas, the RE49 brand mixes a return to the past, but with the contemporaneity of sustainability and the application of the fashionable blockchain to guarantee the ETHICS of the company by tracing all the processes from the collection of unused materials or destined for waste, the production and marketing processes.

RE49 as RETURN TO 1949 when the founder Masolini registered the first shoe factory. Years in which Mr Masolini produced shoes using waste material such as disused military uniforms and car and bicycle tires. In that time it was survival; today it is a necessity to preserve the environment.

RE49 as RE-CYCLE, RE-USE and RE-BORN: recycle, reuse materials destined for the end of their life cycle and revive them in new products.

CIRCULAR ECONOMY means precisely this: to produce using existing materials and materials that have already finished their first life cycle in order not to exploit further raw resources, to avoid industrial over-production, for a more ethical economy.

RE49, FW23 campaign

Vision & Mission

Everything we do today is for the children of tomorrow

Be the benchmark of the applied circular economy

Recycling as the new luxury

We want to be promoters of a philosophy “nature and humankind centered”. We dream of a greener world, a more ethical and sustainable industry. We research and select materials from inventories and / or discarded and adapt them to create shoes with contemporary lines, handmade, sustainable and durable. We give a second life to otherwise forgotten materials.

Proposal of value

Circular economy: use of waste, recyclable materials, stock funds and materials destined for disposal

100% Made in Italy

Artisan production

Personalization

Research and development of products with testing and prototyping phases

Objective: at least 90% circular economy

Certified NUMBERED editions

Blockchain to certify the authenticity of the origin of the material

Patent registered on upper construction in recycled spinnaker

Cruelty free: no material of animal origin is used in the production process

RE49 shoes are small works of art with a story to tell, All made with recycled or discarded materials, materials from over production or storage, they are born with the intent to carry a philosophy of Green lifestyle, real sustainability, communion and cohesion with nature, avoiding the waste of additional natural resources.

RE49, courtesy of the brand

The RE49 shoes are made with disused sails, the spinnaker of racing boats, with the decommissioned sun beds, deck chairs or umbrellas of Italian beaches, with jeans of the big brands destined for destruction, with technological upholstery or fashion materials, with waste materials from sofa and upholstery production.

Some RE49s are already iconic: the shoes made with the beach beds of the Italian beaches have been mentioned in several magazines and magazines. The shoes made with the abandoned fabrics used for hammocks in the, now relive with the dreams of that era. Each shoe, each version, tells a small or large Italian story. CORRIERE DELLA SERA, RAI, Canale Cinque, Vogue Italia, Millionaire and many national and international newspapers have already talked about us. We have been awarded as Start Up of the Year In June 2021 at Pitti Uomo, Red Bull Organic 2021 in Milan, Finalist at the Luxury Venture Summit in Geneve in 2022.

The patent

RE49 has registered a patent for the construction of the upper with the use of the "spinnaker" of sailing boats.

Market positioning

RE49 is a brand of made in Italy casual exclusive that is placed in a premium market range or nearly entry to luxury for the following characteristics:

Certified numbered editions;

Limited products;

High quality of production;

100% made in Italy;

Research and development of materials and prototyping;

Maximum and real environmental sustainability in authentic circular economy as a prerequisite for a luxury product;

Industrial patent;

Iconic storytelling;

Blockchain

RE49, courtesy of the brand