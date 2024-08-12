Banana Republic opens new premium store concept

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Banana Republic, part of Gap Inc., has reopened its Westfield Century City location in Los Angeles as a new premium lifestyle store concept.

In a statement, the retailer said the new concept invites shoppers “to explore Banana Republic’s elevated aesthetic, rooted in rich storytelling and exploration,” blending fashion, art, and global culture.

Banana Republic Westfield Century City store in Los Angeles Credits: Banana Republic

The store has a coastal vibe that aims to offer elegance and comfort by welcoming the outdoors in, with Venetian plaster walls, brass accents, and white oak floors. The concept was designed in collaboration with renowned architect and interior designer Noa Santos of Nainoa, with artwork curated by creative advisor Jacqueline Schnabel and the in-house Banana Republic team.

Banana Republic Westfield Century City store in Los Angeles Credits: Banana Republic

Banana Republic hopes that the newly elevated store design and retail experience will create an immersive backdrop for consumers to discover the brand’s latest fashion, art and home collections, while also offering a range of premium services, including a spacious, open-seating fitting room lounge with dedicated styling area, and an in-house tailor.

The newly designed store follows the reopening of the brand’s New York City flagship store in SoHo earlier this spring.

Banana Republic Westfield Century City store in Los Angeles Credits: Banana Republic

Banana Republic Westfield Century City store in Los Angeles Credits: Banana Republic

Banana Republic Westfield Century City store in Los Angeles Credits: Banana Republic

Banana Republic Westfield Century City store in Los Angeles Credits: Banana Republic