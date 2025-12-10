Topshop to relaunch in Australia at Myer

British brand Topshop is continuing its relaunch in Australia, after signing a deal to launch across all 56 Myer department stores across the country from February 2026.

The move follows the brand's relaunch this year in the UK, Ireland, France and Denmark with various fashion retailers, including British retailers John Lewis and Liberty, Irish department store McElhinneys, French department store Printemps, Magasin de Nord stores across Denmark and Zeb in Belgium.

Topshop’s relaunch to the Australian market will be built around a “renewed focus on design, cultural relevance and a modern approach to fashion,” and will see the British brand’s collection available exclusively in-store and online at Myer.

Henrik Matthiesen, brand director of Topshop, said in a statement: "This partnership marks an important milestone as we reintroduce Topshop to the world - and now with Australia on the map. Working with Myer allows us to bring our renewed vision to the Australian market with energy, relevance and a stronger connection to how people want to dress today, all while building on Topshop’s iconic British heritage.

“We highly appreciate our cooperation with Myer – to us, they are the perfect partner to launch Topshop with in Australia, and we are sure that their strong presence will benefit us as we re-enter the Australian market.”

Myer continues its refresh of womenswear offering with the relaunch of Topshop in Australia

For Myer, the arrival of Topshop will help the department store continue its strategy to stock brands that engage and resonate with its younger customers. In the past 12 months, Myer has welcomed back and introduced several new brands, including Jag, Sportscraft, and Lioness across its range of women’s apparel.

The Topshop debut collection at Myer will feature “sharp tailoring, statement outerwear and reworked denim,” alongside wardrobe staples, including the brand’s cult-favourite ‘Jamie’ and ‘Joni’ jeans.

Belinda Slifkas, chief merchandise officer at Myer, added: “We are thrilled to welcome one of the most iconic and globally celebrated brands to Myer, and we know the London look is popular right across Australia, from Perth to Bondi.

“As we continue to refresh and elevate our womenswear offering with globally relevant, fashion-forward labels, Topshop is the perfect addition to the Myer family. We’re seeing a growing number of younger customers choosing Myer, and with Topshop’s arrival, we’re confident this will further strengthen our appeal and deepen our connection with this customer group.”

Topshop’s revival

Topshop’s relaunch began in February with subtle messaging on its revived Instagram account simply reading: “Watch this space”. This led to a one-day pop-up in London, when the retailer took over the basement site of Defected Records in May, ahead of the relaunch of its e-commerce site in August for UK consumers, which followed the brand’s outdoor catwalk showcase in London’s Trafalgar Square.

In its heyday, Topshop had hundreds of stores across the UK. Its relaunch, a joint venture between Asos and Heartland A/S, the investment company representing the interests of the Holch Povlsen family and their family business Bestseller, has focused on direct-to-consumer via its own e-commerce and select wholesalers.

In the UK, its launch partner was Liberty in London, and in September, the retailer announced a return to the UK high street with John Lewis, with Topshop’s collections heading to 32 of the department store’s locations from February 2026. Due to the unprecedented demand for in-store shopping, Topshop opened pop-ups for the festive season with a curated selection of fashion-forward pieces at John Lewis Oxford Street, London, Bristol, Leeds and Liverpool, as well as online via the John Lewis app.

The relaunch will continue next year when Topshop headlines the world’s first AI-driven, immersive, shoppable catwalk experience by THG Studios, the creative marketing agency from e-commerce solutions provider THG Ingenuity. The fashion event will take place on February 26, 2026, in Manchester.