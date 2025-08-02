Million dollar investments: 15 Fashion companies that received large capital injections in the last half year

Anyone running a business knows that significant investment is needed to keep it going. It is therefore not surprising that news of cash injections and funding rounds is often shared. FashionUnited presents the companies that have received at least one million euros in recent months.

Start-up Talon.One: 135 million dollars

German software provider Talon.One specialises in loyalty programmes and promotions for businesses. In the first half of the year, it received growth financing of 135 million dollars. The sum is to be used to deepen business opportunities in various industries and to provide AI-powered forecasting.

Textile recycling company Circ: 25 million dollars

US textile recycling company Circ raised 25 million dollars in a funding round. The investment is intended to support the scaling of its own technology for industrial production, as well as the construction of Circ’s first industrial-scale facility. Circ recycles blended fabrics such as polyester-cotton and has previously worked with Zara, among others. Despite challenges in terms of financing and commercial scaling, Circ’s technology is considered groundbreaking in the industry for advancing the circular economy. Circ has already received large sums several times. In 2023, the company received 25 million dollars in funding, and in 2022 it was as much as 30 million dollars.

AI company Tracksuit: 25 million dollars

A further 25 million dollars was raised by the US company Tracksuit in the first half of the year. The capital injection is to be used to expand international activities. Tracksuit uses artificial intelligence to collect data from brands, which they can use to track key statistics. These include brand awareness, but also general perception in international markets.

Recycling company DePoly: 23 million dollars

Swiss start-up DePoly focuses on the recycling of PET and polyester waste. It aims to create new raw materials. The capital injection of 23 million dollars is to be used for the opening of a production facility in 2027.

Tech company Fairly Made: 17.3 million dollars

French company Fairly Made supports other companies in tracing their supply chains, which also allows the environmental and social impact of manufactured products to be measured. The 15 million euro (around 17.3 million dollars) cash injection will be used to further develop the technology platform; expand the team; and promote global expansion.

Image: Gen Phoenix.

Textile innovator Gen Phoenix: 15 million dollars

There are many approaches in the field of textile innovation. British company Gen Phoenix, for example, focuses on the fibre material of recycled leather. The company received funding of 15 million dollars, including from the fashion group Tapestry. Gen Phoenix explained that the investment will allow the company to expand into new categories and global markets. It will also expand its production infrastructure at its UK plant with a capacity of over 5.5 million square metres per year. In addition, Gen Phoenix will accelerate research and development and the commercialisation of its fully circular leather solution, which integrates consumer waste and end-of-life products.

Material innovator Simplifyber: 12 million dollars

Simplifyber completed a funding round of 12 million dollars in the spring of 2025. The company is known for its innovations based on bio-based materials. The capital injection will be used to strengthen the scientific basis of the material and the mechanical engineering capabilities. In addition, production is to be expanded, business development and partnerships accelerated, and new plants built.

Running specialist Satisfy: 12.7 million dollars

French running specialist Satisfy wants to continue growing in its core markets and received 11.3 million euros (around 12.7 million dollars) for this purpose. The aim is to continue growing in the US and South Korea, the brand’s key direct sales markets, and to expand partnerships in key wholesale markets such as the UK, Italy, Japan and Scandinavia.

Second-hand provider Faume: 9.2 million dollars

Looking at Europe, fashion company Faume has raised 8 million euros (around 9.2 million dollars) in new capital in the second-hand sector. The company has already partnered with various French brands, but now wants to add other brands from Italy and the UK. The French company explains that the funding round will allow it to strengthen its commercial and technical teams, and that it could thus support 150 brands within four years. In addition, Faume plans to commission its artificial intelligence for “dynamic pricing” later this year. But that’s not all: the company plans to make its own technology and integrated logistics available to the North American and Asian markets in the long term.

Period underwear from Snuggs. Image: Snuggs

Period underwear company Snuggs: 6 million dollars

Snuggs is a striking company on this list. It is not a textile recycler or material innovator, but a period underwear company. The brand has received funding of 5 million euros (6 million dollars) and wants to use it to increase its retail presence and expand its customer base. Snuggs dreams of making premium period underwear a mainstream alternative to disposable menstrual products.

Colour innovator Living Ink: 3 million dollars

Living Ink offers environmentally friendly alternatives to ink and pigments. These pigments are made from spent algae cells and other biological waste. To increase production and reduce costs, the company has received an investment of 3 million dollars. This is to be used to build a pilot plant. The company’s pigments are already used by companies such as Ganni, Patagonia, Nike, Coach, New Balance and Stella McCartney.

Innovator Brightplus: 2.3 million dollars

Finnish biotech company Brightplus develops bio-based materials that are both renewable and recyclable, and uses industrial residual streams to produce textile coatings. The 2 million euro (around 2.3 million dollars) investment will be used to scale Brightplus’ BrightBio coating technology from pilot to full industrial production.

Biotech company Sparxell: 2.2 million dollars

British start-up Sparxell received 1.9 million euros (2.2 million dollars) in the first half of 2025 and is funded by the European Innovation Council. Sparxell focuses on the production of natural dyes, and its success is due to biodegradable pigments. These deliver amazing colour results that outperform synthetic alternatives, without fossil fuel-based chemicals. Instead, inspiration has been drawn from nature to create colour.

Brightfiber Textiles: 1.4 million dollars

Dutch clothing and fabric company Brightfiber Textiles opened a sustainable upcycling hub at the beginning of the year. To support the realisation of the hub, the company received a grant of 1.2 million euros (around 1.4 million dollars). The upcycling hub is expected to process up to three million kilos of textile waste annually, representing an estimated saving of 13,149 tonnes of CO₂ and more than 50 million hectolitres of water. In addition to the environmental benefits, Brightfiber Textiles also expects economic benefits, such as job creation and the attraction of new companies from the textile industry.

Clothing rental platform Dressr: 1.15 million dollars

This list concludes with the Belgian company Dressr. The clothing rental platform announced a cash injection of 1 million euros (1.15 million dollars) in June. The money is to be used to accelerate growth in Belgium, technologically strengthen the platform and enable the move into the Dutch market.

The Dressr website on a mobile phone. Image: Dressr