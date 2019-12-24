Biggest fashion trends 2019: sustainability, consumer and style

- Huw Hughes |
As the year comes to a close, FashionUnited looks back at some of the biggest and best trends of 2019, including fashion trends, consumer trends and sustainability trends.
Style trends
Spotted on the Catwalk: Key Colors at New York Fashion
Week AW19
The AW19/20 colour trends highlighted by the Pantone Color Institute were everywhere on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week in February. Here FashionUnited has selected some of our favourite looks.
Spotted on the catwalks: Pantone's SS20 fashion
colours
In September, the Pantone Color Institute unveiled the SS20 NYFW colour chart featuring twelve trend colours for the coming season, here are FashionUnited’s favourite examples of the predicted colour trends on the runways.
These are the Fall 2019 womenswear trends retailers are
most likely to pick up
Data analytics firm Edited took a look at retailers’ product offering and newsletter content throughout 2018 to determine which trending themes, colours, fabrics and prints were most likely to be picked up. Here FashionUnited summarises Edited’s findings.
Sustainability, Off-White and Meghan Markle: fashion
highlights of 2019
Streetwear, Off-White, sustainability and Ikea were among the hottest topics in the fashion world this year, according to the Year in Fashion 2019 report by global fashion search platform Lyst. Here, FashionUnited takes a closer look at the report.
Consumer trends
Top consumer trends that brands should know
about
In October, trend forecaster David Shah spoke at the biannual Appletizer trend seminar in Amsterdam to share some of his insights into key consumer trends to keep an eye on. These are FashionUnited’s top takeaways from the event.
“Buy now, pay later”: pay-by-installment rises in
fashion thanks to indebted millennials
Pay-by-installment payment methods are becoming increasingly popular on the fashion industry, with Swedish fintech company Klarna, which raised 460 million US dollars (approximately 368 million pounds) in equity funding in August, at the forefront of the movement. In this article, FashionUnited takes a look at the changing landscape of payment methods that millennials and generation Zs are driving.
What consumers will really buy in AW19, according to
Moda Operandi
Nine years after its inception, Moda Operandi published its first-ever Runway Report this year. In this article, FashionUnited takes a look at the report which reveals the trends and shopping behaviours for upcoming seasons.
Forget 2020, meet the consumer of 2035
In December, Decoded Future New York by Stylus took a look ahead at what the consumer of 2035 will look like. Here FashionUnited has given a rundown of the key points.
Sustainability trends
How to convince friends to quit fast fashion for
good
In a world of faster-and-faster-fashion, how can we do more to finally give it up, and how can we convince our friends to do the same? Here FashionUnited provides some of our top tips on how to do just that.
Forget G7, slow fashion is the fast track to a bright
future
The G7 Fashion Pact, a coalition of 32 fashion houses committed to protecting the world’s climate, biodiversity and oceans, was unveiled in August by François-Henri Pinault, CEO of luxury conglomerate Kering. So what exactly is the pact? FashionUnited takes a closer look.
The state of sustainability, a retail
analysis
Data analytics firm Edited released its Sustainability Edit 2019 report in October, looking at the key trends in eco-fashion. Here is a rundown of the report’s findings.
Sustainability is the new fashion must-have
Sustainable sourcing at scale is the fashion industry’s new must-have. Since 2016, searches for the Instagram hashtag #sustainablefashion have increased fivefold, while the range of sustainable fashion products is growing fivefold every year. In, McKinsey’s comprehensive “Fashion’s new must-have: sustainable sourcing at scale” survey, the company looks at how sustainability is growing in the fashion industry. Here are some key takeaways.
Click here to read more on sustainable fashion from our Resale interview series.
Inclusivity trends
Meet Poplinen, the inclusive brand for eco-friendly
basics
As brands within the fashion industry work to become more inclusive, creating garments designed to fit a diverse range of bodies becomes one of the main focal points. For direct-to-consumer Los Angeles-based brand Poplinen, that’s a priority. The brand uses a special Find Your Size tool on its website to make it easier for its customers to find the best-fitting size. Here, FashionUnited interviews Desiree Buchanan, Poplinen’s founder, about her label.
10 steps by brands and retailers towards size
inclusivity
Traditional beauty ideals are increasingly being challenged, broadening sensibilities and evolving aesthetics that accept and embrace a varied range of individuals. In this article, FashionUnited has put together a list of size-inclusive steps taken by brands, designers and models.
Retailers ‘go purple’ in support of disabled
customers
Retailers and shopping destinations including Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury’s got involved in Purple Tuesday in November to improve the customer experience for disabled people. Here, FashionUnited takes a closer look at the accessible shopping day.
Retailers are adopting gender-neutral shopping
spaces
When Selfridges debuted a gender-neutral pop-up called Agender in 2015 it occupied a tiny, slightly awkward space in its London flagship store. Now, gender-neutral shopping spaces are becoming increasingly popular. FashionUnited takes a look at the growing trend.
