10 steps by brands and retailers towards size inclusivity

Traditional beauty ideals are increasingly being challenged, broadening sensibilities and evolving aesthetics that accept and embrace a varied range of individuals. With the number of overweight and obese adults increasing in the United States and Europe, the demand for plus size clothing too increases. While plus-size models like Ashley Graham and Tess Holliday have become regulars on the ramp, inclusive sizing is making inroads in the fashion industry not only among specialised brands and retailers catering to plus sizes but also mainstream brands and retailers making major advancements towards clothing for all sizes. FashionUnited has put together a list of size-inclusive steps taken by brands, designers and models.

UK-based online fashion retailer Boohoo continues its expansion into the US market and its commitment to size-inclusive offerings. Model and digital influencer Jordyn Woods is known as a champion of body positivity and size inclusivity for women. Both have collaborated for the second time to launch ready-to-wear pieces that are made for all body shapes and sizes.

Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou is launching a size inclusive swimwear next April, the new line called Mary Mare will center around natural fabrics and inclusive sizing up to US size 24 (UK size 28 and European size 56).

US-based fashion company Fashion Nova was Google's most-searched brand in the United States in 2018 and is also Instagram’s top-performing fashion brand with over 15 million Instagram followers. Ultra fast, ultra cheap, influencer power and size inclusivity are driving Fashion Nova's success.

Los Angeles-based retailer brand Nasty Gal has launched its own plus-size swimwear. Nasty Gal’s Plus Swim collection ranges from size 0 to 20 and features both swimwear and beachwear with one-pieces, two-pieces and cover-ups.

American luxury fashion house Rodarte has teamed up with Universal Standard on a size-inclusive ready-to-wear collection for women in US sizes 00-40. With this collection, Rodarte’s intention is to allow more women access to designer clothing.

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana expressed that it came natural to them to extend the sizes of some clothes of their collections as a tribute to women of all body shapes and to beauty in its entirety, becoming the first luxury fashion house to extend its size range to 20 (22 in the UK and 54 in Europe).

New York based e-commerce fashion brand Universal Standard stated that it has set out to change everything by creating unprecedented access, making size irrelevant, representing all of the US and establishing ‘a new normal’ for future generations. The brand will now offer all sizes between 00 and 40 across all products.

Los Angeles-based sustainable, vertically-integrated women's clothing brand Reformation has announced that it is extending its sizing with a “permanent inclusive” sizing collection, following the success of plus size offerings for its best-selling denim.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), a trade group representing hundreds of America's designers, has called on the fashion industry to showcase women of greater size diversity, such as plus-size models Ashley Graham and Candice Huffine.

American womenswear retailer Anthropologie announced the extension of its sizing range called APlus by Anthropologie. In the new apparel sizing, a range from 16W to 26W will be available, encompassing the same trends and fabrics as the current standard and petite sizing ranges.

Celebrity fashion line Draper James founded by American actress Reece Witherspoon has also joined the size-inclusive trend. The Southern-inspired fashion and home goods brand features sizes ranging from 0 to 24 across dresses, tees, skirts and jackets.

Stay tuned for further updates on new size inclusivity efforts in the fashion world.