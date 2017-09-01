Overview: 9 Must-Read articles from the month of August

FashionUnited takes a moment to list its top nine articles of the month August - in case you may have missed them.

1. Are cotton prices to tumble after three years’ worth of growth?

During the first six months of the year, cotton prices have nothing but soar reaching a 3-year high in late May, when the cotton pound was priced at over 0.88 dollars, according to data compiled by FashionUnited in the Cotton Price Index.

Read more: FashionUnited / Angela Gonzalez-Rodriguez

2. UK online shopping behaviour revealed

Online behaviour in the UK has greatly changed with over 90 percent of households now having internet access. This is an increase from 89 percent last year and 57 percent in 2006, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Read more: FashionUnited / Don-Alvin Adegeest

3. Why Do Fashion Creatives Change Their Minds So Much?

An outsider might assume that the creative visionaries heading up our favorite fashion houses make decisions with singular focus. At the start of the season, decrees on themes, color palettes, silhouettes are swiftly issued and it’s off to the races. That’s what separates them from us mere mortals who can’t even decide what sandwich filling to have for lunch. Faced with the daily tsunami of influences and imagery, we dawdle and second-guess ourselves, while the exceptional cut through the din, honing in on exactly what the future should hold.

Read more: FashionUnited / Jackie Mallon

4. Exploring Japan's influence on global fashion

Japan’s bountiful visual culture has long been a place to take inspiration from. The futuristic yet traditional culture has become a fascination among western communities, translating into our creative industries, particularly fashion.

Read more: FashionUnited / Georgie Lillington

5. Fashion’s Metamorphosis; 7 Changes That Disrupt Everything

The age of exploring new paradigms in fashion presentation is upon us. And all arrows point away from the anachronistic machinery and elitism of old, and towards a more democratic open-plan environment. Here are seven significant changes in the pipeline, if not already in process.

Read more: FashionUnited / Jackie Mallon

6. 5 reasons why Asos continues to be successful

Succeeding within the retail industry remains a tremendous feat - especially within the fickle fashion market. As consumers around the globe continue to shift how, when and what they buy, keeping pace is vital part to any success story. FashionUnited takes a closer look at the secrets behind Asos's success and shares 5 main reasons behind Asos recent achievements

Read more: FashionUnited / Vivian Hendriksz

7. How are department stores tackling the retail industry?

As retailers attempt to keep up with the changing industry, some brands seek to open more stand-alone stores, while others shutter in favour of online sales. Department stores have a particularly hard job remaining relevant, multiple alternatives for shoppers including sales direct from brands and online discounts leaves the store itself, the key asset left to work with.

Read more: FashionUnited / Georgie Lillington

8. Independent Amsterdam: Gekaapt

Gekaapt, or Hijacked in English, is a spacious new concept store based in the west of Amsterdam. Offering a large selection of gifts, clothing, accessories, design, art, jewelry, shoes, plants, furniture, food and body care products, along with a unique opportunity for upcoming brands and their owners.

Read more: FashionUnited / Georgie Lillington

9. UK attracts highest number of international shoppers

International visitors who come to the UK to shop favour Britain over any other European retail destination. According to new research from Premier Tax Free, a global tax refund provider, data shows the UK is top of the list for shoppers, drawing more visitors than retail destinations such as Italy, France, Spain and Germany.

Read more: FashionUnited / Don-Alvin Adegeest

Homepage image: Francois Guillot / AFP