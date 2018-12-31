Recap: our most-read articles in 2018

As we reach the very last day of 2018, FashionUnited shares the 10 most-read articles of the year in the UK. To all our readers, thanks for being here throughout 2018 and we wish you a very happy 2019!

Honee took a robot developed by Silicon Valley’s OhmniLabs to the catwalk during London Fashion Week, in a collaboration aiming to “marry fashion, culture and technology into one harmonious balance”. This rather unusual combination had thousands of readers curious, and they couldn’t help but clicking on the headline to learn more.

This article was published in the beginning of January, but kept attracting readers throughout the entire year. From gladiator sandals to plant-based fabrics, the trends predicted in the article are indeed rising in popularity as we take our first steps into the year ahead.

Pornhub is probably the last company one would expect to release a fashion collection, which may explain why so many people clicked on this headline. But it is indeed true: the adult website is looking to establish a presence in the apparel market.

Our readers love staying up to date about trends, which is why this article about New York Fashion Week’s main takeaways is among the 10 most-read in 2018.

Inditex unveiled the “Zara store of tomorrow” in London in January. Readers were interested in the store’s innovative technology to improve the customers’ shopping experience.

Leading shopping centre group Westfield debuted its vision for the future of retail in June. 'Destination 2028' was described as a "hyper-connected micro-city" driven by social interaction and community.

Our were readers were very curious when Virgil Abloh teased the first images of his upcoming collaboration with Swedish home furnishings giant Ikea.

The 210,000 square foot premium urban outlet opened on October 20, housing 85 retailers, alongside 35,000 square foot of new restaurants, cafés and bars, a 50,000 square foot cinema extension for Cineworld and a 30,000 square foot trampoline park, leased to Oxygen Freejumping.

One more trend article making our top 10 list! Click to know what trendwatcher Christine Boland said during her seminar “Mixed Realities”.

While Nike and Adidas pay record-break amounts in sponsorship to footballers, they do not pay living wages to the female garment workers making their shirts, according to a report from Éthique sur l’étiquette and Clean Clothes Campaign.

Photo: Clean Clothes Campaign