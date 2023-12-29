Best of 2023: Top 9 collaborations of the year

With only a few days to go until the end of 2023, FashionUnited has taken a look back at the key collaborations of the year ahead of a new chapter beginning 2024. Unexpected, quirky, original, there was something for everyone. The ultimate aim, however, was to offer fashion lovers something exclusive.

Evian x Balmain

Balmain x Evian collection of ready-to-wear and accessories Credits: Evian

Collaborations with the big names in fashion have become a tradition at Evian. After Virgil Abloh and Moncler, the bottled mineral water brand teamed up with Olivier Rousteing to design an exclusive collection for Balmain . The collaboration included a personalised bottle, a ready-to-wear collection and a couture dress made from recycled plastic.

Barbie x Everyone

Zara x Barbie collaboration Credits: Volkova Photographie via Nadia Lee Cohen

In 2023, the Barbie phenomenon was everywhere. A real marketing coup, the feature film directed by Greta Gerwig revived the craze for the famous Mattel doll. Much more than just a toy, Barbie has become a social figure, calling gender relations into question. Boohoo , Zara, Kipling and Birkenstock are just some of the many fashion houses to have jumped on the bandwagon.

PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell

PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell - Edvin Thompson Credits: PrettyLittleThing, archive.

Catwalk icon Naomi Campbell teamed up with PrettyLittleThing to design an exclusive collection. She selected two emerging designers, Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson, to create the 15 looks that make up the collection.

Lanvin Lab x Future

Lanvin Lab by Future. Credits: Lanvin.

Collaborations between luxury brands and urban fashion figures have become a trend in recent years. There has been Virgil Abloh, then Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton, Adidas and Prada, and so on. With its Lanvin Lab collaborative concept, Lanvin invited the American rapper Future to take part in an exclusive collaboration combining fashion and music.

Puma x Rihanna

“Fenty x Puma Avanti” Credits: Fenty x Puma.

Puma x Fenty, the sports brand's flagship collaboration since 2015, made a comeback in 2023 with iconic models revisited by singer and businesswoman Rihanna. At the same time, her partner and rapper A$ap Rocky, has been appointed artistic director of the Puma x F1 line.

Versace x Dua Lipa

“La Vacanza” show, Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace. Credits: Versace.

Italian fashion house Versace took over Cannes to present its cruise 2023 collection co-designed by singer Dua Lipa . The line, dubbed ‘La Vacanza’, featured heritage butterfly prints and house codes from the ‘90s, encapsulating the concept of an elegant Italian vacation.

H&M x Mugler

Credits: Mugler H&M

Ahead of its two decade anniversary of designer collaborations, H&M revealed that it had found its latest partner to be Mugler . The collection looked to capture the “very essence of Mugler”, with pieces spanning womenswear, menswear and accessories, all at high-street prices. H&M x Mugler celebrated the release with extravagant, celebrity-clad parties, one of which was held in New York , where a runway show was held alongside performances by Shygirl and Amaarae.

Marimekko x Ikea

Credits: Ikea x Marimekko

Swedish furniture giant Ikea partnered with Finnish textile and fashion label Marimekko on a collection inspired by Nordic nature. The limited edition ‘Bastua’ line launched globally in March with 26 products ranging from furniture to glassware and textiles, each celebrating “pleasure and joy of self-care rituals.

Nike x Tiffany

Nike x Tiffany & Co, the Legendary Pair. Credits: Tiffany&Co.