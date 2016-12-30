Best of: FashionUnited's Top 6 Series from 2016

- Vivian Hendriksz |
-
London - With the start of 2017 just a day away, FashionUnited takes time to reflect back on the year past. In this ‘Best Of’ 2016 review, we roundup our top 6 innovative and original series below to share with you.
Inside the Big, Fat Wedding Industry
Wedding are big business - the global wedding industry is estimated to be worth over 300 billion dollars and continues to grow. Even though the wedding industry witnessed a dip from 2008 to mid-2010, the market has bounced back and is stronger than before, with everyone from caterers, wedding consultants, bridal wear designers, beauty salons, jewellers, photographers, DJs, florists to honeymoon tour organisers and hotel industry thriving on the growing prospects of the industry. In this series, FashionUnited took a look at the trends influencing the wedding industry in 4 of the world’s biggest wedding markets: India, Spain, the US and China.
- Episode 1: Indian weddings: An opulent and expensive affair to remember
- Episode 2: Weddings in China: An exorbitant, lavish and designer fairytale extravaganza
- Episode 3: The magnificent world of weddings in the US
- Episode 4: Spain - The wedding destination choice of brides across the globe
(Re)defining Sustainability
Sustainability - perhaps one of the most used words within the fashion industry of the year. Once seen as a niche, hippy-dip part of the fashion industry, being eco-conscious has rapidly become one of the most debated and important aspects of the market. Everyone from luxury fashion houses to fast-fashion retailers is responding to mounting consumer interest and 'going green.' For some brands this means cutting down on their stores greenhouse gas emissions or using recycled plastics and cardboard to ship their products. For others, it means finding suitable manufacturers closer to home, to cut down on CO2 emissions. Yet, for other companies 'going green' means creating a collection made from recycled fabrics, plastics or organic cotton. In this 6 part series FashionUnited asks what it means to be sustainable within the industry, how we can work to be become even more ‘green’?
- Episode 1: (Re)defining sustainability within the fashion industry
- Episode 2: (Re)defining sustainability: Closing the loop & Slow Fashion
- Episode 3: (Re)defining sustainability: Repair, Recycle, Reuse and Reduce
- Episode 4: (Re)defining sustainability: Rethinking the industry ‘workhorse’ resources
- Episode 5: (Re)defining sustainability - Does technology hold the key?
- Episode 6: (Re)defining sustainability - The future of responsible fashion
The It Bag
At some point in the 1990s, ‘It’ handbags became one of the ultimate sign of status and high-end taste in fashion. If there is one category of luxury goods that remains more coveted than any other, arguably even more than diamonds, it would be have to be designer handbags. So-called It bags are a category of handbags that meet several criteria including being high priced, coming from a luxury label, and being a best-seller for the brand in question. In this 4 part series FashionUnited looks at the rise of the It-Bag, its current status and future position.
- The It Bag Part I: History of the It Bag
- The It Bag Part II: What Makes an It Bag
- The It Bag Part III: It Bags of 2015
- The It Bag part IV: future of the It bag
- The Reality of Interning: Managing Expectations - Part 1
- The Reality of Interning: How to be a Great Intern - Part 2
- The Reality of Interning: How to be a Great Boss - Part 3
- A Day in the Life of a Trend Scout
- A Day in the Life of a Textile Designer
- A Day in the Life of an Executive Fashion Recruiter
- A Day in the Life of FashionUnited - Editor Kristopher Fraser
- Graduate to Watch: Hazel Symons, De Montfort University
- Graduate to Watch: Sinead Blagbrough, Salford University
- Graduate to Watch: Chloe Jackson, Nottingham Trent
- Graduate to Watch: James Geraghty, Kingston University
- Graduate to Watch: Abby Johnson, Bath Spa University
- Graduate to Watch: Jonathan Preston, Edinburgh College of Art
- Graduate to Watch: Jessica Bachmann, Manchester School of Art
- Graduate to Watch: Steffan Pearson, University of South Wales
- Emerging designers to watch at London Fashion Week
The Reality of Interning
For the majority of fashion students and graduates, landing an internship is seen as essential in order to gain the key experience needed to land a job in ever competitive fashion industry. But as most of us know, landing your dream internship can be just as competitive as getting a job, and very often your dream doesn’t match the reality of the role. In this 3 part series, FashionUnited and Hannah Rafter, from the Intern 247 share top tips on how to manage your expectations when it comes to interning, be your best during your internship and how to be the best possible boss to an intern.
A Day in the Life of…
As part of FashionUnited’s Working in Fashion theme, we spoke to four individuals working in fashion to hear what they do in a day, learn more about the tasks they set for themselves and how they overcome any obstacles they may face.
Graduates to Watch
Graduate Fashion Week is a key moment of year for the fashion industry, as over 40 universities come together to showcase their brightest and most innovative graduates. FashionUnited attended the event once more and scoured the catwalk presentations and portfolios to bring you the best of next generation of fashion designers you should watch out for.
More news
Most read
-
Brexit, six months in – boon or gloom for the UK fashion industry?
-
Barcelona Bridal Week targeting the US, Mexico and Japan
-
J.Crew debt's pressure to reach all-times peak in 2017
-
Fashion Year in Review: 2016
-
Disruption, change and reinvention, the fashion outlook for 2017
-
Boohoo to acquire Nasty Gal brand for 16.2 million pounds
-
Fabletics to expand with 12 new stores
LATEST JOBS
Editor’s pick
-
Poll - What do you think the fashion news highlights of 2016 were?
-
Forget about Black Friday, Singles' Day is where the money is at
-
Lidewij Edelkoort: "Do something with the sleeve"
-
360° video - A look inside of Ecco's W-21 new store concept
-
135 Louis Vuitton Speedy 30s needed to cover the world's highest rent