36 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in April 2021

In April, the fashion industry continued with its sustainability efforts and especially sneaker brands like Adidas, Asics, Mr Porter and others put their best foot forward while coming up with innovative materials that are easy on the environment or getting into the afterlife of their shoes with creative recycling. Upcycling was also in vogue, with designers teaming up with brands for stunning and sustainable creations. This month, FashionUnited is highlighting 36 sustainable initiatives that were presented in April 2021.

Collaborations & Projects

UK non-profit Wrap has launched Textiles 2030, a new initiative aiming to transform the fashion and textiles sector into "a climate-neutral and profitable industry that is fit for the future". Thirty-five organisations have so far signed up to the initiative, including Ted Baker, Next, Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Oxfam, Primark, Gymshark, Asos, Boohoo, Re-Fashion, The British Fashion Council and The British Retail Consortium.