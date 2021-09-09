53 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in August 2021

August 2021 was a very strong month in terms of sustainability initiatives of the fashion industry - there were collaborations galore, for example by Nike and Newlight Technologies or Heron Preston with Mercedes Benz or fashion weeks cooperating. Mending and upcycling is in, with brands and service providers offering repair services for clothes. Resale continues its boom and more platforms are being offered regularly. FashionUnited is highlighting three sustainable kidswear, menswear, womenswear and accessories labels this month and found intriguing answers to questions like ‘How tote bags are killing the planet’ and what are the best countries for sustainable shopping. Read on for our most sustainable month to-date with more than 50 initiatives.

Collaborations & Projects

Photo: The North Face

Sustainable textile material company Spinnova is teaming up with outdoor apparel giant The North Face. Spinnova has signed a development agreement with The North Face to develop new, sustainable, high-performance textiles for the outdoor apparel category. This will start with a “ journey towards commercialising sustainable products” using Spinnova materials. The North Face will also have access to the first commercial volumes of Spinnova fibre, produced without harmful chemicals, with minimal water usage and with minimal CO2 emissions. It also doesn’t contain any microplastics and is 100 percent circular. Read more… Related news:

American fashion designer Heron Preston has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz to unveil a capsule collection paying homage to the airbag by using recycled airbag materials and upcycled materials from the carmaker. The conceptual looks celebrate the 50th anniversary of the airbag and the 40th anniversary of the life-saving feature’s use in Mercedes-Benz passenger cars while pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in fashion design. Read more… Related news:

Danish retailer Bestseller and its investment platform Invest FWD have announced they will be working with three new sustainable start-ups. Innovators include Circular Systems, Nature Coatings and Evrnu, all of which were selected for their potential to change the industry and contribute to a more circular clothing cycle. The investments are part of Bestseller’s progress in reaching its mission of becoming a ‘climate positive’ and ‘fair for all’ retailer. Read more…

