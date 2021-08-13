38 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in August 2021

In July, there was no sign of the hot summer weather slowing down the fashion industry’s sustainability efforts. On the contrary, there were collaborations galore be it in terms of recycling, resale, sustainable collections or material innovations. In addition, many brands published their accelerated sustainability goals or reaching of targets in terms of plastic, carbon and energy reduction. This month, FashionUnited is highlighting 38 sustainable initiatives that were presented in July 2021.

Collaborations & Projects

US fashion resale platform ThredUp has teamed up with LG Electronics USA, a subsidiary of South Korean electronics giant LG, to launch a charitable apparel clean-out program. The tie-up, which marks the first time ThredUp will offer its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) to a non-fashion brand, aims to help consumers extend the life of their garments while also educating them about responsible clothing care.

Sportswear brand Fila has launched a sustainably produced collection with British menswear designer Oliver Spencer. Inspired by Fila's rich sportswear heritage and Wes Anderson's 2001 cult classic, The Royal Tenenbaums combined with Spencer's laidback tailoring, the collection features a range of vintage sportswear silhouettes in rich colours and luxury fabrics that have been ecologically sourced and responsibly made.

A recent conference organised by Fashion Council Germany titled "The New European Bauhaus – Werkstatt der Zukunft" brought together international experts in the context of Frankfurt Fashion Week to redefine the future of the European fashion and textile industry. The conference was inspired by EC president Ursula von der Leyen's initiative "The New European Bauhaus", which she first presented in her "State of the Union" address in September 2020. "Fast fashion is poison for our planet. It should be replaced by show fashion that is circular," said Leyen in the opening speech.

Brands & Retailers

New ethical swimwear brand F and Wild London has launched its debut collection made from regenerated plastic waste including fishing nets cleaned from our oceans. Founded by slow fashion advocate Njoki Muchuki, the debut Lamu Collection from the women's swimwear brand is named after her birthplace Lamu Island in Kenya.

Bestseller brand Noisy May presents its first pair of jeans with a lifetime guarantee. The Danish label commits - should its R.A.R.E. jeans ever become faulty - to repair, replace or refund them. As the name suggests, R.A.R.E. jeans (an acronym for Remarkably Advanced Responsible Essentials) are unique and produced by Noisy May in a limited edition only. Each pair of the 300 exclusive pieces is individually numbered and certified by the brand.

More and more consumers today have had enough of sneakers that are trendy, expensive and wasteful - in one word: overhyped. They want something that is easy on the eyes, the feet, the environment and their wallet. An extra bonus is, if the sneakers don't end up in the hazardous waste bin at the end of their lives. Is it possible to do all this? FashionUnited found five young sneaker labels that promise a better future.

Sustainability-focused department store Know the Origin has opened a pop-up store at Angel Central in London. Located at 11 Parkfield Street in Islington, the store carries a line-up of over 200 next-generation ethical brands including Girlfriend Collective, Thinking Mu, and Hara The Label. The store will also host fortnightly events on sustainability issues and workshops on zero-waste living.

Footwear and apparel company Allbirds known for its innovative materials and aggressive carbon neutral targets has announced 10 science-based sustainability commitments as part of its ongoing goals to save the planet. The brand said it will focus on regenerative agriculture, renewable materials, and responsible energy use to meet what it calls 10 of the "most ambitious" near term, science-based sustainability goals the footwear and apparel industries have ever seen, alongside a tangible roadmap for how they will be achieved by 2025.

New Zealand-based natural performance apparel company, Icebreaker, has released the fourth instalment of its annual Transparency Report that states the brand has reached 91 percent progress on its ambitious plastic-free by 2023 target. Icebreaker provides natural, high-performing outdoor clothing as an alternative to plastic-based synthetic apparel and has revealed that in 2021, 91 percent of Icebreaker's total fibre composition is now merino or plant-based, with 65 percent more styles, compared to 2020 made with 100 percent merino or plant-based fibres.

