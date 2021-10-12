49 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in September 2021

Arket

September 2021 was a another strong month in terms of sustainability initiatives of the fashion industry - there were collaborations galore, for example by Manolo Blahnik with The Restory or Champion with The Renewal Workshop. After ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’, the motto seems to be ‘restore, resew and renew’. Resale continues to boom and apart from sustainable collections and lines, brands are eager to announce their overall sustainability efforts. Read on with FashionUnited highlighting almost 50 of them in September 2021.

Collaboration & Projects

CanopyStyle adds new brands to take it to over 400

International environmental organisation Canopy has added more than 400 brands and retailers to its fashion and forest conservation initiative, CanopyStyle that aims to transform the fashion industry’s viscose supply chain. In the past few months, the initiative has added global heavyweights LVMH and its 75 luxury Maisons, sportswear brand Puma, Chinese logistics titan Li and Fung, Indian megabrand FlipKart, Indian fashion leader House of Anita Dongre and a cluster of brands including Hugo Boss, Etam, and Scotch and Soda.

Marcolin signs three year deal with Treedom and Timberland

Eyewear group Marcolin has announced a three-year partnership with Treedom, a global web platform to promote the planting of trees and forests worldwide to make the planet greener, in collaboration with Timberland Eyewear. The partnership will see Marcolin supporting the planting of 10,000 trees by Treedom, all geolocated with ID codes to allow each customer to observe its growth and the benefits that Nature will offer each community and the entire planet.

Manolo Blahnik teams up with The Restory for aftercare services

Luxury footwear brand Manolo Blahnik is partnering with luxury aftercare innovators The Restory to offer its shoppers “trusted access” to specialised post-purchase repair services. The worldwide partnership, ‘Mend My Manolos’ powered by The Restory, will allow the footwear brand to offer aftercare at scale to all customers worldwide, directly through the Manolo Blahnik website and across its three UK boutiques.

Brands & Retailers

Ganni releases Re-Cut collection made from leftover stock

Copenhagen fashion brand Ganni has launched a new season collection made entirely from upcycled and reprocessed materials from past Ganni pieces. In the collection consisting of 22 styles, the label looked towards a “responsible transition into the new season” using unused rolls of fabrics and unsold garments reworked into completely new items. The Re-Cut collection brings the brand’s past styles into new forms, including a range of patchwork dresses, tank top sweaters and quilted jackets and skirts.

Frame launches (Bio) Degradable denim collections

Premium American denim brand Frame has launched (Bio) Degradable jeans in partnership with Milan-based and family-run Candiani made from 100 percent cotton that is 100 percent biodegradable. The (Bio) Degradable denim collections for both menswear and womenswear features three innovative fabrics: Rigid 727, Comfort Stretch 785, and Super Stretch 778 denim, which degrade respective to stretch content. While the rigid fabric is 100 percent cotton is 100 percent biodegradable, the comfort stretch and super stretch fabrics employ Roica V550, a yarn that breaks down in a fraction of the time that conventional yarn does and leaves behind no harmful substances in the environment.

The Mango Group to launch new sustainable brand, Alter Made

Spanish retail company, The Mango Group has announced it will be launching a new sustainable brand Alter Made, set to release online in select European countries as an independent addition to the firm. The Alter Made concept centres around conscious consumption and well-being, with a number of sustainable and ethical initiatives that further the label and group’s commitment to the eco-side of the industry. Its development was triggered by consumer demand for responsible consumption, according to the group.

Crocs to introduce bio-based material to footwear

Casual footwear brand Crocs is introducing a new bio-based Croslite material into its product lines to lower its carbon footprint. The move is part of the company’s pledge to become a net-zero brand by 2030, as it targets a 50 percent reduction in its carbon footprint per pair of Crocs shoes.

At 3.94 kilograms carbon dioxide equivalent per pair of Classic Clogs, Crocs shoes already have a low carbon footprint, explains Crocs in a press release. The introduction of this new bio-based Croslite material will allow the brand to create lower carbon footprint footwear by modifying its existing products as opposed to creating a new and separate sustainable line.

Three sustainable online marketplaces you should know about

Independent online marketplaces offer a bridge between the growing digital landscape and the demand for sustainably produced goods, while simultaneously providing a space for brands that are looking to tell their story. Each site holds its own individual purpose, while continuously on the lookout for new opportunities that contribute to the sustainable fashion sphere. FashionUnited spoke with the CEOs of three marketplaces that define this e-commerce reckoning, acquainting us with their selection processes, values and perspectives on the future of the sustainable world.

Tommy Hilfiger to pilot Higg Index Sustainability Profiles for product transparency

Premium retailer Tommy Hilfiger, part of PVH Corp., has announced it will be implementing product information technology Higg Index Sustainability Profiles to its online stores, as a way to strengthen its product transparency. Sustainable insights platform Higg and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) partnered on the Higg Index earlier this year, producing the profiles as a scorecard system for brands that strive for more transparency with their consumers. The programme’s implementation through Tommy Hilfiger will see items displayed alongside their environmental impact information, with the six-week trial rolled out through European markets across an assortment of Hilfiger products on its official websites.

Companies, Education, Events & Awards

Kering announces first Regenerative Fund for Nature recipients

Kering, together with Conservation International, has announced the first seven grantees for its Regenerative Fund for Nature programme. Launched back in January 2021, the fund was set up to strive for the goal of using innovative projects to help transition one million hectares of land into regenerative practices in the luxury industry, including a focus on fashion supply chains for cotton, wool, cashmere and leather. Recipients were selected through grant applications and assessed based on their alignments with the fund’s objective.

