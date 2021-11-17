66 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in October 2021

Marc O’Polo

In October, the fashion industry once again reaffirmed that it is following the motto “stronger together” with many new joint initiatives like Make the Label Count or Cozec and collaborations of brands like Recover and Polopiqué, Spinnova and Icebreaker, Ikea and the H&M Group or Mytheresa and Vestiaire Collective. But also on their own, brands and retailers like Filippa K, Ganni and Farfetch showed strength with product innovations, greener corporate governance and resale initiatives. Read through 66 sustainable efforts highlighted by FashionUnited in October 2021.

Collaboration & Innovation

Nilit partners with The Ocean Foundation

Image: Sensil Facebook

Nylon brand Nilit has partnered with The Ocean Foundation on its Blue Resilience Initiative. Joining The Ocean Foundation’s Blue Resilience Initiative, the collaboration aims to protect essential ocean meadows and other coastal habitats. According to Nilit, marine grasslands are being damaged at the rate of two football fields per hour. As important oceanic ecosystems, the grasslands help to reduce global warming by taking CO2 from the atmosphere. Nilit, which also owns sustainable brand Sensil, has previously stated that protecting the oceans and reducing CO2 is part of its Total Product Sustainability Program. Recently, it reduced CO2 emissions at its main facility, and has utilised clean energy techniques at its manufacturing plants. . Read more…

Recover and Polopiqué partner in circular fashion initiative

Image: Recover

Textile companies Recover and Polopiqué have partnered in an initiative to achieve sustainable manufacturing. The two companies will work together to incorporate Recover’s cotton fiber into Polopiqué’s textile process. In doing so, the companies hope to “support brands and retailers at every step in the supply chain and create an easy solution for brands to produce fully sustainable apparel, at scale”. Read more…

Revolve releases sustainable denim line with Lovers and Friends

Image: Revolve, Lovers and Friends

Fashion e-tailer Revolve has unveiled its new sustainable denim collection as part of its own brand Lovers and Friends, in partnership with recycled cotton producer, Recover. The line will feature 14 different styles of jeans, each designed with a minimum of 15 percent Recover recycled cotton fibre created using post-consumer denim. According to Recover, this material innovation replaces the need for cotton cultivation, which in return reduces waste water, limits the use of dyes and decreases textile landfill waste. Read more…

Brands & Retailers

Farfetch launches ‘positively conscious’ private label There Was One

Image: Farfetch There Was One

Farfetch unveiled its first private label, a brand called There Was One. The womenswear line consists of 69 styles which are now available on its e-commerce platform. The collection was developed with New Guards Group, the Milan-based contemporary luxury production and distribution holding company group that operates Off-White, Ambush and Palm Angels. Farfetch acquired the group in 2019 for 675 million dollars. Prices for the collection range from 985 euros for a double-breasted wool coat to 70 euros for a sleeveless cotton vest and 275 euros for an oversized poplin shirt. Read more…:

No more leather at Ganni - alternative from grapes instead

Image: Ganni

Danish fashion label Ganni is planning to phase out leather by 2023 and gradually eliminate it completely from its ranges. This is despite the fact that lambskin pieces are one of Ganni’s most high-priced and profitable categories. But “selling leather products, although highly profitable, will soon be as outdated as smoking on TV,” said Ganni founder Nicolaj Reffstrup of the decision. Read more…

Pangaia launches sustainable denim line

Image: Pangaia Facebook

Pangaia has launched a sustainably made denim line. The brand has developed a sustainable fabric for its denim, Pannettle, in order to reduce its dependence on cotton. Pannettle is created from Himalayan nettle, a naturally regenerative source that grows back every year and up to 3 meters in height. The capsule includes denim jackets as well as jeans, with popular cuts like high rise and straight leg jeans. As a materials science company, the brand has committed to using its innovation to solve environmental problems within the fashion industry. It has pledged that its “long-term goal is for our business to be Earth Positive, where we give back more than we take from the planet.” Read more…

Denim trends - the rise of circular denim

HNST (left); Taifun (middle); Samoon (right)

More and more eco-conscious innovations are seeing the light of day and the circular economy is surely one of them. The fashion industry is used to a linear production, which by definition ends with garments in landfills. But many shifts have occurred over the last few years to offer a more sustainable and ethical approach to a product’s life. According to the United Nations Environment Assembly, it takes 3,781 litres of water to create a pair of jeans, making circular denim necessary to build a more responsible industry. The goals of a circular production are straightforward: it aims at reducing the amount of resources used to produce denim and being more conscious about the materials chosen. It also enables products to have an entire lifecycle, with the possibility of being reused and recycled. Indeed, the manufacturing process is still mostly based on a ‘design-sell-wear-dispose’ system. Read more…

Chloé achieves B Corporation certification

Image: Chloé

Luxury fashion house Chloé has become B Corporation certified, reinforcing its commitment to social and environmental practices following a number of initiatives dedicated to these fields. Chloé’s classified ‘Benefit Corporation’ status reflects that of its recent restructuring to a purpose-driven model, launched in June 2020. The reformation was followed by a number of ambitious programmes to further the company’s attitude towards inclusivity and eco-conscious actions. Read more…

Companies, Education, Events & Awards

The Business of Fashion, Textiles and Technology awards grants to SMEs for sustainable innovation

Image: Dash and Miller

The Business of Fashion, Textiles and Technology (BFTT) research and development programme have awarded a further 1.1 million pounds to 13 small-to-medium-sized enterprises that place sustainability, innovation and social purpose at the heart of their business model. This latest injection of funds follows an initial 1.2 million pound investment to 10 of the UK’s leading SMEs in 2020, and 500,000 pounds of collaborative research funding across three additional BFTT projects to approximately 2.8 million pounds across 35 SMEs, with the creation of at least 20 new jobs.

Read more…

