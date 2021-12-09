63 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in November 2021
November was characterised by important events like COP26 but there were also collaboration initiatives galore: between brands, between brands and material innovators, between brands and platforms and many more - the sky seemed the limit this month. Resale is still hot as many new ventures prove. Read on as FashionUnited highlights 63 sustainable initiatives in November 2021.
Cooperation & Innovation
RGE formalises two partnerships to advance sustainable fashion
Image: RGE
RGE has formalised two partnerships in Singapore aimed at advancing sustainable fashion. The first partnership is with the Textile and Fashion Federation (TaFF). The strategic partnership is set to last 3 years, and will advocate for sustainable industry practices in Singapore and the regions around it. The partnership looks to do so through education, programme implementation and research. The second is a five year collaboration with Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, which will research innovation in textile recycling technology throughout the duration of the partnership. Read more
Image: Pangaia Facebook
For its second denim release, Pangaia has introduced the new material Panhemp to its line of eco-friendly jeans and jackets.Made using rain-fed hemp and organic cotton, the plant-based fabric is available in four genderless styles via the brand’s website. Pieces included in the collection were designed using the natural indigo dye from an Indigofera plant, with the production executed in collaboration with the sustainably conscious denim mill Orta, based in Turkey. Read more
The British Fashion Council hosts Great Fashion For Climate Action showcase at COP26
On November 9, the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Campaign partnered with the British Fashion Council to host the Great Fashion for Climate Action showcase at COP26. A display of UK innovation, a number of designers were featured including those from Burberry, Phoebe English and Stella McCartney. Aimed at exhibiting the UK’s commitment to climate change through fashion innovation, the various designers used their products to encourage climate action. Read more
Brands & Retailers
Mulberry launches its lowest carbon collection
British heritage brand Mulberry has unveiled a new collection of bags created using the world’s lowest carbon leather in partnership with Muirhead, a member of the Scottish Leather Group. The limited-edition capsule is described by the brand as its “lowest carbon” collection to date and includes the soft small Amberley Satchel, which has been “updated with a holistic approach to sustainability”. Read more:
Sustainable clothing may be all the rage at the moment but is not easy to produce as established sustainability pioneers can vouch for. Entrepreneur Kate Fisher spent three decades building strong relationships with fair trade factories and heritage artisans in the heart of India and Nepal to maintain the quality, environmentally friendly and ethical production of her clothes. In August 2021, Fisher launched her elevated line, Wvn, the newest evolution in her sustainable fashion journey. FashionUnited spoke with Fisher, founder of Certified B Corporation Synergy Organic Clothing and Wvn (pronounced ‘Woven’). Read more
New research from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation reveals that circular business models, in sectors such as rental and resale, have the potential to grow from 3.5 percent of the global fashion market today to 23 percent by 2030, representing a 700 billion US dollar opportunity. Currently, the rental, resale, repair, and remaking sectors are valued at more than 73 billion US dollars, with the foundation expecting these circular business models to continue to grow as customers become increasingly motivated by affordability, convenience, and environmental awareness. Read more
EcofashionCorp launches blockchain powered platform to provide transparency
Social purpose corporation EcofashionCorp has launched a blockchain powered platform in order to provide transparency about its products life cycles. The company will facilitate, digitize and share value chain steps. The information will be accessible through a blockchain and AI-based traceability platform, allowing customers full product transparency. Read more
Image: Komrads
Once a symbol of anti-capitalism, Komrads sneakers were developed in Soviet times by the Czech Boot Company in the 1950s as a response to the shoe revolution in the West, more specifically as the East’s version of the Converse All Stars. Komrads soon achieved cult status, but would have been forgotten when production ceased in 2009 due to an industry slump. Enter Belgian couple Greet Goegebuer and Mark Vandevelde who revived them in 2015, as a sustainable version made from recycled cotton. Read more
End-of-season fashion marketplace Otrium has announced its expansion into the US. The marketplace, which specialises in selling excess inventory, will launch in the US with brands including Adam Lippes, Belstaff, Cynthia Rowley, Faherty and Reiss. Many of the brands on its European platform, including Karl Lagerfeld and Asics, will arrive later. Read more
Sézane has become one of the first French fashion brands to receive B Corp certification highlighting its commitment to social and environmental performance. The certification reinforces Sézane’s sustainable approach to fashion, from its choice of production methods, raw materials and working conditions, to its environmental impact, such as reducing its delivery and packaging footprint. Read more
Companies, Education, Events & Awards
A suit of banana fibres: ‘Grow’ exhibition at Fashion for Good shows a future with biomaterials
Biomaterials are a major growth market, but a lot is still unclear. For example, what exactly is meant by a biomaterial? Are all biomaterials automatically sustainable? What can you do with it, and what can you not (yet) do with it? These questions are addressed in the ‘Grow’ exhibition, which opens today in the Fashion for Good museum on Rokin in Amsterdam. FashionUnited already got a tour. Read more
